Townley Haas: “I have no idea where that 100 came from” (Video)

  1 Coleman Hodges | June 29th, 2017 | Big 12, College, National, News, Video

Reported by James Sutherland.

Townley Haas: “It’s always nice to go in knowing you’re already on the team, there’s just less pressure. It definitely helps being able to clear your mind. I’ve had a great year and I’m ready to keep going.”

MEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

  • American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps, 2008
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps, 2008
  • LC National Meet Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps, 2008
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:47.73
  1. Townley Haas, NOVA, 1:45.03
  2. Blake Pieroni, IU, 1:46.30
  3. Zane Grothe, BAD, 1:46.39
  4. Conor Dwyer, TROJ, 1:47.25
  5. Clark Smith, TXLA, 1:47.29
  6. Caeleb Dressel, BSS, 1:47.51

Townley Haas blew away the field, out very quickly in 50.85 and ultimately touching in 1:45.03 for the decisive win. That swim moves Haas into #1 for the world this year, and lowers his personal best by over half a second.

Indiana’s Blake Pieroni moved into 2nd on the second 50 and never relinquished it, holding off Zane Grothe down the stretch to earn the second individual World Championship spot in 1:46.30 to Grothe’s 1:46.39. Grothe had the fastest final 50 in a blazing 26.91.

From lane 8, Conor Dwyer pulled off an automatic relay berth with his 4th place finish in 1:47.25, holding off Clark Smith and Caeleb Dressel.

Maxime Rooney had a strong showing in the B-final, winning the heat in 1:47.47, while Jack LeVant had a big win in the C-final for the second straight night in 1:48.70.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Townley Haas: “I have no idea where that 100 came from” (Video)"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
gigglewater

One and a half year ago, Eddie talked about 100 free is Townley’s dream event.
See what was Townley’s response here at around 9:09:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpfXjZdG4Wk

Is Eddie at Indy right now?
Would like to hear how he would say about Townley’s 100 free now.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 minutes 48 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »