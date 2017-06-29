Townley Haas: “I have no idea where that 100 came from” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

Townley Haas: “It’s always nice to go in knowing you’re already on the team, there’s just less pressure. It definitely helps being able to clear your mind. I’ve had a great year and I’m ready to keep going.”

MEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps, 2008

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps, 2008

LC National Meet Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps, 2008

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:47.73

Townley Haas blew away the field, out very quickly in 50.85 and ultimately touching in 1:45.03 for the decisive win. That swim moves Haas into #1 for the world this year, and lowers his personal best by over half a second.

Indiana’s Blake Pieroni moved into 2nd on the second 50 and never relinquished it, holding off Zane Grothe down the stretch to earn the second individual World Championship spot in 1:46.30 to Grothe’s 1:46.39. Grothe had the fastest final 50 in a blazing 26.91.

From lane 8, Conor Dwyer pulled off an automatic relay berth with his 4th place finish in 1:47.25, holding off Clark Smith and Caeleb Dressel.

Maxime Rooney had a strong showing in the B-final, winning the heat in 1:47.47, while Jack LeVant had a big win in the C-final for the second straight night in 1:48.70.