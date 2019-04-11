Liam Schluter Rewrites S14 200 Free World Record at Australian Nationals Day 4

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After breaking the 400 free world record earlier in the meet, Liam Schluter broke the 200 free world record on night four.

The 20-year-old Schluter went 1:54.79, breaking Thomas Hamer’s (GBR) previous record of 1:55.71, set last year. Fifteen-year-old Ricky Betar took second in 1:58.41, and Jack Ireland was third in 1:58.62.

Note: swims completed by swimmers in multi-class events are scored based on how close the swimmer’s time is to their classification’s world record.

Lakeisha Patterson, an S9, won the women’s 200 free in 2:15.54. S14 Jade Lucy was second in 2:15.64, and S10 Madeleine McTernan was third in 2:18.74.

Jake Michel, and SB14, won the men’s 100 breast in 1:06.68. SB2 Grant Patterson took second place in 2:12.71, and SB8 Timothy Disken finished third in 1:12.40.

Tiffany Thomas Kane, an SB6, won the women’s 100 breast in 1:33.32. S14 Ashley Van Rijswijk finished second in 1:20.95 and SB9 Keira Stephens was third in 1:20.93.