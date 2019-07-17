Lia Neal explains how Hiccup Years lead to Rejuvenation (Video)

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Meet site

FinaTV Live Stream

Live results

Lia Neal is one of the most experienced veterans in US Swimming who is still currently swimming. 2 Olympics, multiple international travel teams. She’s been there and done it. Heading into this summer, she will have a new experience in going to World Champs and Pan Am games, swimming just the 4×100 free relay at worlds and a full event lineup at Pan Ams. However, Neal has done something similar in the past: in 2015, she swam a more full schedule at the World University Games, then the 4×100 free relay at Worlds.

Neal thinks these “dip” years where she doesn’t necessarily make the “highest” level of international meet are good for her. She says they can rejuvenate her drive and make her appreciate international trips for Team USA even more.