Leah Smith, Caeleb Dressel Earn High Point Awards At U.S. Nationals

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

After both putting on an incredible display this past week in the pool, Leah Smith and Caeleb Dressel have earned the High Point Awards at U.S. World Championship Trials.

Swimmers finishing in the top-16 of any given event earned points, with the winner receiving 20, the runner-up 17, etc. Points decrease by one through the A-final, with 8th getting 11 points. The winner of the B-final gets 9, and the rest of the field gets 7th until 16th place gets one.

Smith had an amazing meet, qualifying herself for a whopping five individual events in Budapest along with the 4×200 free relay. She unexpectedly triumphed in the 400 IM, and with Katie Ledecky sitting out won the 1500 as well tonight. She added runner-up finishes in the 200, 400 and 800 free to finish with a total of 91 points.

Dressel had an equally impressive week, picking up wins in the 50 free, 50 fly and 100 fly, and adding a runner-up finish in the 100 free and a 6th place finish in the 200 free. He’s qualified to swim four individual events in Budapest, and could potentially be on five different relays with the two mixed relays included at World Championships. His swims earned him a total of 90 points.

Other top scorers from the meet include Ledecky (73), Chase Kalisz (56), Kevin Cordes (60), Lilly King (60), Kelsi Worrell (70) and Mallory Comerford (64).