Kylie Masse Reflects on her 1st Long Course Race of the Season (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.
2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 28th-December 1st, 2018
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Prelims/Finals at 9 am / 5 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINALS
- Olympic Trials cut: 1:02.69
- Kylie Masse – 59.27
- Phoebe Bacon – 1:00.02
- Ali Deloof – 1:00.53
Former world record holder Kylie Masse took the win with a powerful swim, posting a 59.27 as the only finisher under a minute. 16-year-old Phoebe Bacon of NCAP swam well for 2nd, nearly breaking a minute to settle at 1:00.02.
Ali Deloof of Team Elite was out hard and faded a bit for third, going 1:00.53, while Kentucky Aquatics’ Bridgette Alexander was 1:01.51 as the final finisher under 1:02.
UNC’s Sophie Lindner swam to the B-final win in 1:02.50.
