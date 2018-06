Reported by Torrey Hart.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

PSS Record: 58.96, Emily Seebohm, 2016

GOLD: Reagan Smith, 59.75

SILVER: Kylie Masse, 59.76

BRONZE: Olivia Smoliga, 59.96

16-year-old Regan Smith (59.75) just barely squeaked out the win over reigning world champion Kylie Masse (59.76). Georgia’s Olivia Smoliga was just behind in 59.96.

15-year-old Isabelle Stadden took fourth in 1:00.66, followed by Ali DeLoof in 1:00.70 and Amy Bilquist in 1:01.16.