Kylie Masse Mentioned in U SPORTS Top 10 Moments of 2016 List

  0 Lauren Neidigh | January 08th, 2017 | Canada, International, News

Canadian backstroker Kylie Masse recently made headlines again as a part of the U SPORTS Top 10 Moments of 2016 list. She was a part of the #3 moment on the list: “BLG Award winners enjoy success on professional and international level.”

Masse, a swimmer for Toronto Varsity Blues, was given the U SPORTS BLG Award for Female Athlete of the Year. This summer, she competed at the highest level, bringing home hardware for Canada at the Rio Olympic Games. Masse was a bronze medalist in the 100 back, setting a new Canadian Record in the process.

U SPORTS Top 10 Moments of 2016:

  1. A new brand for university sports in Canada- U SPORTS born on October 20th
  2. First U SPORTS ArcelorMittal Dofasco Vanier Cup
  3. BLG Award winners enjoy success on professional and international levelKylie Masse and Andrew Buckley enjoy success on the international stage
  4. U SPORTS athletes bring home the hardware at Rio Olympics
  5. 2016 Fall Championships (women’s field hockey)
  6. U SPORTS Football Game of the Week on City TV
  7. U SPORTS Correspondent Program launches aimed at feature storytelling
  8. Fourth annual Governor General’s Top 8 Academic All-Canadian Commendation- swimmer Rebecca Terejko receives Canada West honors.
  9. Veteran coaches and staff leave their mark
  10. U SPORTS International wins 12 medals at 2016 world university championships

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …

Read More »