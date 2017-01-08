Kylie Masse Mentioned in U SPORTS Top 10 Moments of 2016 List

Canadian backstroker Kylie Masse recently made headlines again as a part of the U SPORTS Top 10 Moments of 2016 list. She was a part of the #3 moment on the list: “BLG Award winners enjoy success on professional and international level.”
Masse, a swimmer for Toronto Varsity Blues, was given the U SPORTS BLG Award for Female Athlete of the Year. This summer, she competed at the highest level, bringing home hardware for Canada at the Rio Olympic Games. Masse was a bronze medalist in the 100 back, setting a new Canadian Record in the process.
U SPORTS Top 10 Moments of 2016:
- A new brand for university sports in Canada- U SPORTS born on October 20th
- First U SPORTS ArcelorMittal Dofasco Vanier Cup
- BLG Award winners enjoy success on professional and international level– Kylie Masse and Andrew Buckley enjoy success on the international stage
- U SPORTS athletes bring home the hardware at Rio Olympics
- 2016 Fall Championships (women’s field hockey)
- U SPORTS Football Game of the Week on City TV
- U SPORTS Correspondent Program launches aimed at feature storytelling
- Fourth annual Governor General’s Top 8 Academic All-Canadian Commendation- swimmer Rebecca Terejko receives Canada West honors.
- Veteran coaches and staff leave their mark
- U SPORTS International wins 12 medals at 2016 world university championships
