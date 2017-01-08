Kylie Masse Mentioned in U SPORTS Top 10 Moments of 2016 List

Canadian backstroker Kylie Masse recently made headlines again as a part of the U SPORTS Top 10 Moments of 2016 list. She was a part of the #3 moment on the list: “BLG Award winners enjoy success on professional and international level.”

Masse, a swimmer for Toronto Varsity Blues, was given the U SPORTS BLG Award for Female Athlete of the Year. This summer, she competed at the highest level, bringing home hardware for Canada at the Rio Olympic Games. Masse was a bronze medalist in the 100 back, setting a new Canadian Record in the process.

U SPORTS Top 10 Moments of 2016: