Arizona’s Katrina Konopka Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Month

  Lauren Neidigh | January 08th, 2017

The Pac-12 has announced Arizona sophomore Katrina Konopka as the recipient of its Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Month award for December. Konopka recieved the award for her performances at the Texas Invitational and 2016 Short Course World Championships.

At Texas Invite, Konopka was a part of Arizona’s 200 medley relay that set a school record and earned an automatic qualifying time for the 2017 NCAA Championships. She took on the anchor leg of that relay, splitting a 21.55. Konopka was also a member of Arizona’s 200 free relay, 400 free relay, and 400 medley relay that earned a trio of NCAA ‘A’ cuts. She posted her first sub-47 100 free split on the 400 medley relay, anchoring in a blistering 46.98.

Individually, Konopka was the 50 free champion at that meet, clocking a 21.90 and missing the NCAA ‘A’ cut by just a tenth. She also finished 3rd in the 100 back with a quick 52.02.

Shortly after the invite, she travelled to Windsor, Canada to compete at Short Course Worlds with Team USA. There, she was a part of the USA’s 200 medley relay that won gold in World Record time. She also earned gold for playing a role in prelims of the 400 free relay.

Other nominees for Pac-12 swimmer of the month included USC’s Louise Hansson, ASU’s Chloe Isleta, and UCLA’s Linnea Mack.

