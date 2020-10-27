Kromowidjojo Explains Why Emre Sakci is the Best Addition to Iron (Video)

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 4

Reported by Retta Race.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY

This event is a clear strength for Iron, and it felt like it might be the tipping point where they jump to the lead. Kromowidjojo came through absolutely clutch, going 24.80 to win and lead a 1-2 for Iron along with teammate Henique. Kromowidjojo leads the ISL with her 24.74 from last week, and her Iron team is now tied with New York for second place. Henique improves by two tenths from last week and Iron now has the #1 and #3 ranked swimmers in the league in this event.

It wasn’t all bad for New York, as Surkova dropped a tenth and finished third. But Chimrova got jackpotted out of 8th place and all the lead the Breakers built has rapidly vanished.

Cali was a little disappointing here, taking just 4th and 6th. They were 5th and 6th in this race last week and it’s looking like less of a strength than it once did.

