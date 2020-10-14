Kristof Milak Had COVID-19 In September; Out of ISL Season While Recovering

World record-holding butterflyer Kristof Milak had a bout with COVID-19 last month and is out of the International Swimming League while he recovers.

Sources say Milak had symptoms during his coronavirus quarantine, including fever, weakness and weight loss. The 20-year-old is now testing negative for the coronavirus, but needs more tests before he can even return to the pool for training.

That means the reigning world champ in the 200 fly will not compete in the International Swimming League’s 2020 season – at least in the early stages. One source told SwimSwam that it was possible Milak could join the league later in the season, but said it was unlikely at this point given how much muscle-mass Milak lost during his bout with the virus.

Hungary had a number of notable swimmers test positive for the coronavirus earlier this year. Back in March, world champ Boglarka Kapas announced a positive test on social media, along with Dominik Kozma, David Horvath and Richard Bohus.

Hungarian star Milak was set to represent the Hungary-based team Iron in the International Swimming League this season. He’s not the first ISL athlete to test positive for COVID. Italy’s Stefania Pirozzi (Aqua Centurions) tested positive this month, prior to her departure for the league’s second season in Budapest. And Dutch swimmer Femke Heemskerk (Energy Standard) also tested positive prior to her departure.