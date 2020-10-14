Mizuno USA Becomes Official Sponsor of the Mason Manta Rays

Courtesy: Mizuno USA

ATLANTA (October 14, 2020) – Mizuno, a global leader in sporting goods and apparel, announced today its official sponsorship with the City of Mason Manta Rays, a Gold Medal Swim Club located in Mason, Ohio. This is the first sponsorship of a Gold Medal Swim Club for Mizuno USA.

The Mason Manta Rays have achieved Gold Medal swim club status the past three years while also producing some of the country’s top-level athletes consisting of 19 NCAA Division I commits for the class of 2020, 11 Olympic Trials qualifiers and multiple nationally ranked athletes. In addition to the individual successes, the Mason Manta Rays have also continued to place in the top three as a team in the Junior National Swim Meets each year.

The Mason Manta Rays will be competing in Mizuno tech suits in the upcoming U.S. Open, as well as the 18 and Under Winter Championships.

“This partnership couldn’t have come at a better time. Both Mizuno USA and the Mason Manta Rays are seeing major momentum from brand and team growth,” said Tim Rumer, Vice President of Team Sports at Mizuno USA. “Mizuno USA is continuing its significant development in the US market with top level tech suits and full team outfitting, while the Mason Manta Rays are launching a state-of-the-art facility with plans of continued success led by Head Coach, Ken Heis.”

Ken Heis has been named the 2019 Coach of Excellence by the American Swim Coaches Association for his athlete development and advancement. Each year, this association also honors coaches who lead swimmers to a top eight finish at the USA Swimming National Championships. Heis lead three of his swimmers to place in the top eight at the 2019 National Championships. Throughout his coaching career, Heis has also developed several athletes who have signed with major NCAA Division I colleges, including Texas, Michigan, and Tennessee, all of which are top ten collegiate swim programs.

“Mizuno has always been known for innovation and excellence, both in its approach and for the quality of their products, so it’s no surprise Mizuno has already created the fastest racing suits in the world despite having just recently entered the market,” said Ken Heis, Head Coach for the Mason Manta Rays. “As Mizuno starts a new chapter here in the United States, our team and city are anxiously preparing for our own new chapter at the new Mason Municipal Aquatic Center. With our mission, commitment, and values aligned, we are excited to “REACH BEYOND” and take the sport of swimming to new heights.”

For more information about Mizuno Swimming and the GX-Sonic tech suit, visit MizunoUSA.com. Follow @MizunoSwimNorthAmerica for product updates, athlete stories, and brand news.