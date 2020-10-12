Aqua Centurion’s Stefania Pirozzi Announces Positive Coronavirus Test

A second swimmer has revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus prior to departing for the International Swimming League’s 5-week competition camp in Budapest, Hungary this week.

Italian swimmer Stefania Pirozzi of the Aqua Centurions has unveiled to SwimSwam Italy’s Giusy Cisale, and later on her Instagram, that she has tested positive prior to departing for Budapest. She is the 2nd swimmer to announce a positive test, following an announcement by Energy Standard’s Femke Heemskerk.

SwimSwam has received reports of at least 2 other positive tests, including 1 that happened after an athlete arrived in Budapest, and is working to confirm details. The test that occurred after arrival is suspected to be a false positive because that athlete previously was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection, but the league is awaiting results of a 2nd test.

Like Heemskerk, the 26-year old Pirozzi says that she has no symptoms, and also like Heemskerk, Pirozzi says that she is quarantining herself at home.

She hopes to join the team in Budapest still when it’s possible.

After a number of Italians pulled out of the league, reportedly due to conflicts with their military duties, Pirozzi was a late addition for the Rome-based Aqua Centurions roster.

Primarily a middle-distance/distance swimmer, she is expected, if able to return, to contribute most in the 200 and 400 frees, 200 fly, and IM races.

Pirozzi’s Best Times:

SCM LCM 200 free 1:57.48 1:58.18 400 free 4:06.38 4:08.93 200 fly 2:05.05 2:07.82 200 IM 2:10.57 2:13.68 400 IM 4:31.39 4:36.75

Pirozzi was the 2012 European Short Course Championships silver medalist in the 200 fly as just a teenager. At the 2014 European Aquatics Championships in long course swam on Italy’s winning 800 free relay.

The positive tests by Europeans come as the Continent sees an increase in new coronavirus cases. The Netherlands has seen new national records over 6,000 daily cases in the last few days, while Italy, one of the hardest hit countries in the world early in the pandemic, recorded over 5,700 cases on Saturday – it’s most since late March.

Both countries have also seen rises in deaths attributed to COVID-19, though following a trend around the world, that increase in deaths is nowhere near the peaks seen early in the pandemic.

Aqua Centurions are scheduled to have their first meet on October 18 and 19 against London Roar, DC Trident, and Iron. A crucial meet where Aqua has a real chance to pick up points, after placing last in all of their meets in the 2019 season, Pirozzi will definitely miss that event.

Their 2nd meet is scheduled for October 24 and 25 against Tokyo Frog Kings, LA Current, and Toronto Titans. Depending on the timing of Pirozzi’s positive test and clearing quarantine, she may be back for that event too. Her more likely debut, though, will be at the meet on November 2 and 3 against Energy Standard, New York Breakers, and Toronto Titans.