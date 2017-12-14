Kliment Kolesnikov Takes Down World Junior Record in 100 Back

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

Kliment Kolesnikov is turning out to be the big name of these European Short Course Championships. Tonight in Copenhagen, the Russian 17-year-old took down the World Junior record in the 100 back, marking his third World Junior record of the meet– and it’s only day 2.

Kolesnikov was 49.25 tonight in the semifinals, coasting into the finals as the only competitor under the 50-second barrier. FINA has not ratified any short course WJRs since early November, so technically, Kolesnikov is breaking the record held by Poland’s Kacper Stokowski, which sits at 50.53.

Stokowski WJR – 50.53

Kolesnikov at Russian National Championships semifinals – 50.44

Kolesnikov at Russian National Championships finals – 49.84

Kolesnikov tonight in Copenhagen – 49.25

Kolesnikov went out in a 24.00, but the real kicker was his back half, a 25.25. The next-best back half in the semifinals came from Stokowski, who was 26.14. Kolesnikov was almost nine tenths faster than that.

He was also 50.21 this morning during the prelims, which was (then) his 2nd-fastest time ever.

With how far Kolesnikov has taken the WJR, it’s time to look at the overall World Record, which is actually pretty close. The WR is a 48.92, which belongs to American Matt Grevers, done just about two years ago at the 2015 Duel in the Pool in Indianapolis.