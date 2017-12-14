Harvard Men’s Intense Training Shows Through Successful Meets

The Harvard men’s swimming and diving team have been training with heightened intensity this season on their way to a 3-0 start on the 2017-18 season. They began their year with a 216-19 win over Dartmouth and 202-93 showing against Cornell on November 11. Just a week later, they followed up that performance with a 192-107 victory against Columbia.

The Crimson will next take to the pool against Arizona State on January 6.

About the video:

“I wanted this video to be something that the guys on the team could have as motivation heading into the second half of the college swim season while at the same time serving a greater purpose of promoting the sport of swimming and diving to the general public.