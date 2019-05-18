Kelsi Dahlia Remains Out of the Bloomington PSS With 50 FL Scratch

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Day three of the Bloomington Pro Swim Series is underway, yet Kelsi Dahlia has yet to make an appearance at the meet. After scratching both her individuals on Friday, Dahlia has remained out of the meet with her 50 fly scratch. Amanda Kendall has also opted out of the 50 fly, giving Mallory Comerford the top seed.

Choosing to scratch their top 8 seeds in the 50 fly as well are Michigan freshman Maggie MacNeil and Egypt-native Farida Osman.

Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey also has yet to make a splash in Bloomington, scratching her #4 seeded 200 free after scratching Friday’s 100 free.

You can see full heat sheets for Saturday morning’s prelims here.

Scratches from the top 16 seeds:

Events not listed have no scratches from the top 16 seeds.

Women’s 200 Free

Men’s 200 Free

#15 Bartosz Piszczorowicz

Women’s 50 Breast

#5 Miranda Tucker

#8 Mariia Astashkina

Men’s 50 Breast

#10 Evgenii Somov

#11 Miguel De Lara Ojeda

Women’s 50 Fly

Women’s 400 IM