Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kelsi Dahlia Remains Out of the Bloomington PSS With 50 FL Scratch

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Day three of the Bloomington Pro Swim Series is underway, yet Kelsi Dahlia has yet to make an appearance at the meet. After scratching both her individuals on Friday, Dahlia has remained out of the meet with her 50 fly scratch. Amanda Kendall has also opted out of the 50 fly, giving Mallory Comerford the top seed.

Choosing to scratch their top 8 seeds in the 50 fly as well are Michigan freshman Maggie MacNeil and Egypt-native Farida Osman.

Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey also has yet to make a splash in Bloomington, scratching her #4 seeded 200 free after scratching Friday’s 100 free.

You can see full heat sheets for Saturday morning’s prelims here.

Scratches from the top 16 seeds:

Events not listed have no scratches from the top 16 seeds.

Women’s 200 Free

Men’s 200 Free

  • #15 Bartosz Piszczorowicz

Women’s 50 Breast

Men’s 50 Breast

Women’s 50 Fly

Women’s 400 IM

  • #12 Christin Rockway
  • #15 Hannah Moore

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool. He joined the sport at age 11 and instantly became drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing, but still uses the sport as his go-to cardio. As a kinesiology …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!