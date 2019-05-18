Anton McKee Breaks Icelandic Record in Men’s 50 Breaststroke

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Former Alabama swimmer Anton McKee has broken the Icelandic Record in the men’s 50 breaststroke while swimming in prelims of the event on Saturday at the Pro Swim Series stop in Bloomington, Indiana.

He swam a 27.73 that qualified him 2nd behind American Michael Andrew (23.37) for the final. The old Icelandic record was set all the way back at the 2009 World Championships, in a super suit, by Jakob Sveinsson, who swam 28.03 in prelims of that meet.

While most of the world’s national record books have begun to move on past the super-suited era, Iceland still has a number of records that are ancient by swimming’s standards. In fact, even after McKee’s 50 breaststroke mark, nearly half (8) out of the country’s 17 men’s long course records are from prior to 2010.

McKee has been the exception. Of the 9 records that have been set this decade, 8 belong to McKee, includding the 100 breaststroke (1:00.45) set last year and the 200 breaststroke (2:10.21) set in 2015. McKee has a unique skill set that has allowed him to break so many records: he’s both a very good breaststroker and very good distance freestyler.

McKee’s Icelandic Records:

400 free LCM – 3:54.36

800 free LCM – 8:08.09

1500 free LCM – 15:27.08

50 breast LCM – 27.73

100 breast LCM – 1:00.45

200 breast LCM – 2:10.21

200 IM LCM – 2:04.53

400 IM LCM – 4:23.99

Ironically, inn spite of being by-far the best breaststroker in his country, he was not a member of the record-breaking 400 medley relay in long course in 2017. He didn’t race at the Games of the Small States of Europe, and Iceland rarely sends relays to meets like the European or World Championships.

McKee barely missed his National Record in the 100 breaststroke on Friday evening, when he swam 1:00.62 to place 3rd in the final. While neither of his swims hit the FINA “A” standard, both hit the “B” standard which is usually sufficient for Iceland to send swimmers to Worlds.