Kaylee McKeown Continues World Cup Backstroke Reign With Series Record in 200 BK (2:06.02)

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – ATHENS

Friday, October 13th – Sunday, October 15th

Athens, Greece

LCM (50m)

Prelims 9:00am (EEST)/ 2:oo am (EDT)

Finals 6:00 pm (EEST)/ 11:00 am (EDT)

22-year-old Kaylee McKeown stamped her authority on the backstroke races at the Athens World Cup stop. On the final day of the meet, McKeown won the 200 backstroke in a new World Cup record. She earned her win in 2:06.02, undercutting the 2:06.47 mark that she set at the first stop of the series in Berlin, Germany.

McKeown is now six-for-six in backstroke World Cup records at this year’s World Cup. She’s undefeated in the backstroke events and won this race easily, touching 1.99 seconds ahead of 2nd-place Katie Grimes.

McKeown’s 200 Back WC Record Splits

Athens Berlin 50 29.29 29.57 100 1:01.26 (31.97) 1:01.73 (32.16) 150 1:33.58 (32.32) 1:34.23 (32.50) 200 2:06.02 (32.44) 2:06.47 (32.24)

Compared to her Berlin record-setting swim, McKeown was faster on her first three 50s in Athens. “I just wanted to take it out a little bit harder and see if I could hold on,” McKeown said after the session. She’ll have another chance to lower the World Cup record at the final stop of the series next weekend in Budapest, Hungary.

There, McKeown will be aiming for a Triple-Triple Crown: a complete sweep of the 50/100/200 backstroke at all three World Cup stops. She and Qin Haiyang are both vying for that honor this year; last year, Nic Fink earned that honor in the breaststrokes. Both McKeown and Qin swept the 50/100/200 of their stroke in Fukuoka, becoming the first swimmers in history to achieve the feat at a World Championships.

In addition, McKeown will also have a pair of world records in her sights. Earlier this weekend, she rattled both the 50 and 100 backstroke world records. In the 50, she became the 2nd fastest performer all time with an Oceanic record of 27.02, just .04 seconds off the world record. Then in the 100 back, she blazed 57.63, missing her own mark from 2021 by just .18 seconds.