KATY Distance Freestyler Jackson Dement Verbals to Alabama for 2021

Katy Aquatic Team’s Jackson Dement has verbally committed to the University of Alabama for fall 2021. Dement is a rising senior at Bridgeland High School in Texas.

I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Alabama. I can’t wait to get to work and a big thanks to everyone who has helped me achieve this goal. #rolltide

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:40.39

500 free – 4:28.23

1650 free – 15:40.51

100 fly – 50.96

200 fly – 1:49.22

200 IM – 1:55.71

400 IM – 4:04.68

Dement was an A-finalist at the 2020 Texas 6A high school state championships, where he placed sixth overall (4:29.86).

At the 2019 Winter Junior Championships – West, Dement scored in the 500 free, placing 23rd overall after going 4:28.42 in prelims. He was also 25th overall in the 1650 free (15:40.51) to hit a lifetime best. Last summer at the 2019 NCSA Championships, he touched fourth in the 800 free, sixth in the 200 fly, seventh in the 400 free and eighth in the 1500 free.

Nico Hernandez-Tome led the Crimson Tide in distance last season, going 4:17.64 in the 500 free and 14:56.39 in the mile. Hernandez-Tome, a rising junior placed sixth in the mile and eighth in the 500 free at the 2020 SEC Championships. Ryan Ratliff, another rising junior, was the #2 distance swimmer on the roster at 4:19.36/15:07.34.

Dement joins Ben Hines, Top 20-HM Braden Rollins, Charlie Hawke, Mateo Miceli, Nicklas Bohn, and Nikolas Lee-Bishop in Alabama’s class of 2025.

