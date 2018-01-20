Katinka Hosszu Confirms Pledge to Swim to Tokyo 2020 in FB Post

While Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszu has withdrawn from the upcoming Euro Meet in Luxembourg, her latest Facebook post says that she’s swimming on to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The post, which is to thank the company “Univer Product Zrt” for extending their sponsorship of her for 3 years, starts “let’s go together until Tokyo!” Univer is a fully Hungarian-owned food manufacturing and marketing company that made its mark selling condiments (including the Hungarian staple paprika) and has since expanded into jams, fruit juices, baby food, and other food products.

Tokióig együtt! Köszönöm az Univer Product Zrt.-nek, hogy bízik bennem és további három évig együtt dolgozunk! Talá… Posted by Katinka Hosszu on Thursday, January 18, 2018

The company says it has always viewed promoting sport as being “of paramount importance,” and that they are proud of the country’s water sport achievements (they also sponsor the country’s men’s water polo team, which has won the Olympic title 9 times).

The news for swim fans is that the sponsorship announcement came with a pledge from Hosszu to train until the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Hosszu will turn 31 before those games begin. She has previously stated her goal to continue racing at least until Tokyo, but some local observers have questioned that after swimming through a momentous home World Championships and recent struggles with her husband and coach Shane Tusup.

Since the 2012 Olympic Games, Hosszu has taken on one of the most impressive swimming runs in history. She’s won 6 World Championships in long course (plus a 7th in 2009), 13 World Championships in short course, 3 Olympic gold medals in Rio, and recently completed a perfect 6-golds-in-6-individual-events performance at the European Championships. She’s also won over $1 million in prize money, believed to be more than anybody in history, including 5 consecutive series titles at the FINA Swimming World Cup.