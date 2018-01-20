Kylie Masse Swims 59-Second Backstroke in First LCM Meet Of 2017-2018

2018 Toronto Grand Prix

World Record holder Kylie Masse kicked off her 2018 year this weekend in Toronto at the Toronto Grand Prix. The meet marks her first long course racing since the 2017 World Championships last summer that saw her win gold in the 100 backstroke and set a new World Record in the event.

Masse swam a 59.38 in the race, which is 1.6 seconds better than her result at this meet last year (albeit last year had a very different timing than this year, with the Commonwealth Games coming in April).

Masse, who represents the University of Toronto, was one of two Canadian National Teamers at the meet. Penny Oleksiak, who wasn’t part of the group that at the Pro Swim Series meet in Austin, also made her 2018 debut on Saturday with a 54.40 in the 100 free.

Masse is scheduled to swim the 200 back on Saturday, while Oleksiak is entered as the top seed in the 50 free and 200 free.