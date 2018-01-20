Kylie Masse Swims 59-Second Backstroke in First LCM Meet Of 2017-2018

2018 Toronto Grand Prix

World Record holder Kylie Masse kicked off her 2018 year this weekend in Toronto at the Toronto Grand Prix. The meet marks her first long course racing since the 2017 World Championships last summer that saw her win gold in the 100 backstroke and set a new World Record in the event.

Masse swam a 59.38 in the race, which is 1.6 seconds better than her result at this meet last year (albeit last year had a very different timing than this year, with the Commonwealth Games coming in April).

Masse, who represents the University of Toronto, was one of two Canadian National Teamers at the meet. Penny Oleksiak, who wasn’t part of the group that at the Pro Swim Series meet in Austin, also made her 2018 debut on Saturday with a 54.40 in the 100 free.

Masse is scheduled to swim the 200 back on Saturday, while Oleksiak is entered as the top seed in the 50 free and 200 free.

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Kylie Masse Swims 59-Second Backstroke in First LCM Meet Of 2017-2018"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
ALEXANDER POP-OFF

Is there a chance that Ruck could beat Oleksiak this year? Maybe.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
41 minutes 49 seconds ago
Matterson
I’m thinking commonwealth games will be very interesting for the Canadians. I’m very excited to see Oleksiak and Ruck take on Cate Campbell in the 100 free – will be a great race all in (and hard to predict with Ruck surging and Campbell’s inconsistencies). As for Masse, I’m crossing my fingers that her training continues to go well. Ruck, along with Jade Hannah, have already been under a minute in the 100 back. That gives Canada 3 excellent backstrokers over that distance and will produce an intense race for 2020 Olympic Trials where only 2 will qualify. Then where will the global compitition be? Regan Smith is so young and talented not to mention who knows who else. Crazy… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
57 seconds ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »