Chinese Record Holder Liu Xiang Swims 24.7 at Domestic Meet

2018 Chinese Spring Nationals (North)

On the 2nd day of the 2018 Chinese Spring National Swimming Championships (North), the best result from the first 2 days so far appeared in the women’s 50 free final. There, Guangdong’s Liu Xiang swam a 24.76. Xiang is the National Record holder in the event, having swum 24.0 in late 2017.

The 21-year old’s struggle so far has been to swim her best times at the major international championships – she failed to even make the semi-final in Rio, and at the 2017 World Championships swam only 24.5 in the final before dropping half-a-second a month later at the domestic Chinese National Games.

Other Winners from Day 2

  • China’s 2nd male sprint freestyler Yu Hexin won the men’s 50 free in 22.67
  • 17-year old Yu Liyan won the women’s 200 fly in 2:09.66, beating the field by 4 seconds. This used to be a race that China dominated internationally, but they didn’t earn a medal at the 2017 World Championships in the event.
  • Anji Bao won the men’s 200 fly in 2:0.3.36
  • Cheng Haihua won the women’s 100 backstroke in 1:01.20.
  • The men’s 100 back went to another 17-year old, Wang Guanbin, in 55.31.
  • Zheng Muyan won the women’s 200 breaststroke in 2:28.23.
  • Song Jiale won the men’s 200 breaststroke in 2:14.74
  • Guo Ruining won the women’s 400 free in 4:13.93.
  • Cheng Long won the men’s 400 free in 3:54.34.

 

