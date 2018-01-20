Chinese Record Holder Liu Xiang Swims 24.7 at Domestic Meet

2018 Chinese Spring Nationals (North)

January 19th-21st, 2018

Yantai, China

Live results

On the 2nd day of the 2018 Chinese Spring National Swimming Championships (North), the best result from the first 2 days so far appeared in the women’s 50 free final. There, Guangdong’s Liu Xiang swam a 24.76. Xiang is the National Record holder in the event, having swum 24.0 in late 2017.

The 21-year old’s struggle so far has been to swim her best times at the major international championships – she failed to even make the semi-final in Rio, and at the 2017 World Championships swam only 24.5 in the final before dropping half-a-second a month later at the domestic Chinese National Games.

Other Winners from Day 2