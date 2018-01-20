Chinese Record Holder Liu Xiang Swims 24.7 at Domestic Meet

2018 Chinese Spring Nationals (North)
- January 19th-21st, 2018
- Yantai, China
- Live results
On the 2nd day of the 2018 Chinese Spring National Swimming Championships (North), the best result from the first 2 days so far appeared in the women’s 50 free final. There, Guangdong’s Liu Xiang swam a 24.76. Xiang is the National Record holder in the event, having swum 24.0 in late 2017.
The 21-year old’s struggle so far has been to swim her best times at the major international championships – she failed to even make the semi-final in Rio, and at the 2017 World Championships swam only 24.5 in the final before dropping half-a-second a month later at the domestic Chinese National Games.
Other Winners from Day 2
- China’s 2nd male sprint freestyler Yu Hexin won the men’s 50 free in 22.67
- 17-year old Yu Liyan won the women’s 200 fly in 2:09.66, beating the field by 4 seconds. This used to be a race that China dominated internationally, but they didn’t earn a medal at the 2017 World Championships in the event.
- Anji Bao won the men’s 200 fly in 2:0.3.36
- Cheng Haihua won the women’s 100 backstroke in 1:01.20.
- The men’s 100 back went to another 17-year old, Wang Guanbin, in 55.31.
- Zheng Muyan won the women’s 200 breaststroke in 2:28.23.
- Song Jiale won the men’s 200 breaststroke in 2:14.74
- Guo Ruining won the women’s 400 free in 4:13.93.
- Cheng Long won the men’s 400 free in 3:54.34.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!