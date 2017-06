Cal’s Katie McLaughlin (2:10.35) built a sizeable lead on the front half with a 1:01.35 opening split. She started to fade on the last 50 with a 35.00, but was still able to hold off a late charge by Texas’ Lauren Case (2:10.80) who closed in 33.94. Taking bronze was Case’s teammate Remedy Rule in 2:11.41.

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …