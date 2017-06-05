Will Licon: “I just need to get my pop down for trials” (Video)

  Coleman Hodges | June 05th, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 100 BREAST:

  1. Kevin Cordes– 1:00.61
  2. Nic Fink– 1:00.70
  3. Michael Andrew– 1:01.46

After missing the podium in the 200 breast, Kevin Cordes bounced back to win gold tonight. Cordes was out in a quick 28.39, and held off a hard-charging Nic Fink on the back half to touch 1st in 1:00.61 to Fink’s 1:00.70. Behind them, Michael Andrew and Will Licon battled it out for the bronze. Licon came from behind to nearly catch Andrew at the finish, but Andrew took the bronze by a nail in 1:01.46 to Licon’s 1:01.58.

