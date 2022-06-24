Katie Ledecky Becomes First Swimmer To Win Five Straight World Titles In An Event

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a decade of dominance in the 800 free, Katie Ledecky shows no signs of slowing down. She obliterated the field in this event at the 2022 World Championships, putting up a time of 8:08.04 to win by 10.73 seconds. With this victory, she becomes the first swimmer to ever win five straight world titles in the same event. In addition, she also continues her 800 free win streak for the tenth straight year, having not lost the event at a major international meet since 2012 (not counting 2020, where there wasn’t a major international meet).

The other two athletes to have won five world titles in the same event are Katinka Hosszu in the 400 IM and Michael Phelps in the 200 fly, although neither of them completed the feat at five consecutive championships.

This win also marks the third time that Ledecky has completed the 400/800/1500 free triple at a World Championships meet. The other athletes who have pulled off this feat, Grant Hackett, Sun Yang, and Hannah Stockbauer, have only done it once.

With eight combined Olympic and world titles in the 800 free, Ledecky ties Phelps as the swimmer with the most Olympic and world titles in one event, with Phelps having eight in the 200 fly.

Winners Of The Women’s 800 Free Since 2012 (Olympics, World Championships, Pan Pacs):

Ledecky’s time of 8:08.27 is also the fifth-fastest performance in the history of the 800 free, just trailing behind four of her other performances. In addition, it is also the fastest she has been since 2018, when she went 8:07.27 at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis. Her final 50 time of 28.88 in her race today is the third-fastest she’s been on the last lap, having closed in 28.41 at the 2015 World Championships and 28.84 at the 2016 Arena Pro Swim Series.

In both the women’s 1500 free and 800 free, Ledecky was significantly faster than she was at the Tokyo Olympic games last year. In the 1500 earlier this week, she won in a time of 15:30.15, over seven seconds faster than her Olympic winning time of 15:37.34.

The 25-year-old American now holds 27 of the fastest times ever in the event, not counting the opening 800s of her 1500 free performances.

Top 28 Performances In The Women’s 800 Free:

Ledecky’s victory in the 800 free was her 19th World Championships gold medal. She surpasses Ryan Lochte as the swimmer with the second-most World titles, and only trails Phelps, who has 26. On Wednesday, she passed Natalie Coughlin to become the most decorated woman in World Championship history in terms of overall medals.