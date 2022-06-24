Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katie Ledecky Becomes First Swimmer To Win Five Straight World Titles In An Event

Comments: 14

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a decade of dominance in the 800 free, Katie Ledecky shows no signs of slowing down. She obliterated the field in this event at the 2022 World Championships, putting up a time of 8:08.04 to win by 10.73 seconds. With this victory, she becomes the first swimmer to ever win five straight world titles in the same event. In addition, she also continues her 800 free win streak for the tenth straight year, having not lost the event at a major international meet since 2012 (not counting 2020, where there wasn’t a major international meet).

The other two athletes to have won five world titles in the same event are Katinka Hosszu in the 400 IM and Michael Phelps in the 200 fly, although neither of them completed the feat at five consecutive championships.

This win also marks the third time that Ledecky has completed the 400/800/1500 free triple at a World Championships meet. The other athletes who have pulled off this feat, Grant Hackett, Sun Yang, and Hannah Stockbauer, have only done it once.

With eight combined Olympic and world titles in the 800 free, Ledecky ties Phelps as the swimmer with the most Olympic and world titles in one event, with Phelps having eight in the 200 fly.

Winners Of The Women’s 800 Free Since 2012 (Olympics, World Championships, Pan Pacs):

Ledecky’s time of 8:08.27 is also the fifth-fastest performance in the history of the 800 free, just trailing behind four of her other performances. In addition, it is also the fastest she has been since 2018, when she went 8:07.27 at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis. Her final 50 time of 28.88 in her race today is the third-fastest she’s been on the last lap, having closed in 28.41 at the 2015 World Championships and 28.84 at the 2016 Arena Pro Swim Series.

In both the women’s 1500 free and 800 free, Ledecky was significantly faster than she was at the Tokyo Olympic games last year. In the 1500 earlier this week, she won in a time of 15:30.15, over seven seconds faster than her Olympic winning time of 15:37.34.

The 25-year-old American now holds 27 of the fastest times ever in the event, not counting the opening 800s of her 1500 free performances.

Top 28 Performances In The Women’s 800 Free:

  1. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:04.79 (2016)
  2. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:06.68 (2016)
  3. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:07.27 (2018)
  4. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:07.39 (2015)
  5. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:08.04 (2022)
  6. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:09.13 (2018)
  7. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:09.27 (2022)
  8. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:10.32 (2016)
  9. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:10.70 (2019)
  10. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:10.91 (2016)
  11. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:11.00 (2014)
  12. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:11.08 (2018)
  13. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:11.21 (2015)
  14. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:11.35 (2015)
  15. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:11.50 (2017)
  16. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:11.70 (2018)
  17. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:11.83 (2022)
  18. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:11.98 (2018)
  19. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:12.57 (2021)
  20. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:12.68 (2017)
  21. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:12.81 (2021)
  22. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:12.86 (2016)
  23. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:13.02 (2015)
  24. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:12.20 (2016)
  25. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:13.25 (2015)
  26. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:13.58 (2019)
  27. Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:13.64 (2021)
  28. Ariarne Titmus, AUS – 8:13.83 (2021)

Ledecky’s victory in the 800 free was her 19th World Championships gold medal. She surpasses Ryan Lochte as the swimmer with the second-most World titles, and only trails Phelps, who has 26. On Wednesday, she passed Natalie Coughlin to become the most decorated woman in World Championship history in terms of overall medals.

In This Story

14
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
14 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
There's no doubt that he's tightening up
6 minutes ago

Hosszu: 2009, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019. Missed 2011 (came 15th), there’s an outside chance she can make it 5 in a row by winning tomorrow.

Phelps: 2001, 2003, 2007, 2009, 2011. Missed 2005, as he didn’t swim the 200 fly, opting for the 100/400 free.

0
0
Reply
PhillyMark
9 minutes ago

She mentioned swimming some off/fun events @ US Nationals in post-race interview. Wonder what she’ll swim

2
0
Reply
JVW
Reply to  PhillyMark
27 seconds ago

She’ll do an Andrewian 50 free/fly/back/breast combo.

Last edited 16 seconds ago by JVW
0
0
Reply
Tracy Kosinski
12 minutes ago

Simply the best. Crazy impressive record.
🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

3
0
Reply
Teddy
33 minutes ago

This article helps put her performances into perspective more. Her career has been remarkable and historic. Maybe we’ve been focusing a bit too much on her best times and not enough on her legacy.

18
0
Reply
boknows34
53 minutes ago

If my maths is right that’s now 22 WC medals for Katie (19 of them gold) with Coughlin next on 20 and Sjostrom up to 19 after her victory today,

2
0
Reply
96Swim
Reply to  boknows34
24 minutes ago

Does Sjostrom have an relay medals or are all of the individual races. She and Ledecky may be the two greatest women’s swimmers of all time. Certainly both are top ten.

4
0
Reply
Calvin
Reply to  96Swim
20 minutes ago

All individual

2
0
Reply
Jeremy
1 hour ago

Katie is freaking amazing. We need to not take her for granted. 🐐

20
0
Reply
Markosha
1 hour ago

please show the list of top 27 times…Is A. Timus in the 28th place time slot from her Tokyo Olympics swim at 8:13.83?

3
-2
Reply
Yanyan Li
Author
Reply to  Markosha
1 hour ago

yes! Im adding them right now

4
0
Reply
boknows34
Reply to  Yanyan Li
59 minutes ago

I think it is 28 if you add her 800 split from the 1500 final (8.13.06)

10
-1
Reply
therealAJC
Reply to  boknows34
13 minutes ago

Now we’re just getting greedy…curious to know how many times she has split the 1st 800 (of 1500) faster than the 2nd fastest performer?

0
-1
Reply
PhillyMark
Reply to  boknows34
11 minutes ago

I’m sure several of her opening 800’s have been sub 8:14

1
0
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Yanyan is from Madison, New Jersey and spent the majority of her life there. Although she wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming through scoring countless dual meets, being a timer, and keeping track of her teammates' best times for three years as a …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!