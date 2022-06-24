Katie Ledecky Becomes First Swimmer To Win Five Straight World Titles In An Event

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
- Full Aquatics Schedule
- How To Watch
- Psych Sheets
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Day 7 Finals Heat Sheets
After a decade of dominance in the 800 free, Katie Ledecky shows no signs of slowing down. She obliterated the field in this event at the 2022 World Championships, putting up a time of 8:08.04 to win by 10.73 seconds. With this victory, she becomes the first swimmer to ever win five straight world titles in the same event. In addition, she also continues her 800 free win streak for the tenth straight year, having not lost the event at a major international meet since 2012 (not counting 2020, where there wasn’t a major international meet).
The other two athletes to have won five world titles in the same event are Katinka Hosszu in the 400 IM and Michael Phelps in the 200 fly, although neither of them completed the feat at five consecutive championships.
This win also marks the third time that Ledecky has completed the 400/800/1500 free triple at a World Championships meet. The other athletes who have pulled off this feat, Grant Hackett, Sun Yang, and Hannah Stockbauer, have only done it once.
With eight combined Olympic and world titles in the 800 free, Ledecky ties Phelps as the swimmer with the most Olympic and world titles in one event, with Phelps having eight in the 200 fly.
Winners Of The Women’s 800 Free Since 2012 (Olympics, World Championships, Pan Pacs):
- 2012 Olympic Games: Katie Ledecky – 8:14.63
- 2013 World Championships: Katie Ledecky – 8:13.86 (former world record)
- 2014 Pan Pacs: Katie Ledecky – 8:11.35
- 2015 World Championships: Katie Ledecky – 8:07.39 (former world record)
- 2016 Olympic Games: Katie Ledecky – 8:04.79 (world record)
- 2017 World Championships: Katie Ledecky – 8:12.68
- 2018 Pan Pacs: Katie Ledecky – 8:09.13
- 2019 World Championships: Katie Ledecky – 8:13.58
- 2020 Olympic Games: Katie Ledecky – 8:12.57
- 2022 World Championships: Katie Ledecky – 8:08.04
Ledecky’s time of 8:08.27 is also the fifth-fastest performance in the history of the 800 free, just trailing behind four of her other performances. In addition, it is also the fastest she has been since 2018, when she went 8:07.27 at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis. Her final 50 time of 28.88 in her race today is the third-fastest she’s been on the last lap, having closed in 28.41 at the 2015 World Championships and 28.84 at the 2016 Arena Pro Swim Series.
In both the women’s 1500 free and 800 free, Ledecky was significantly faster than she was at the Tokyo Olympic games last year. In the 1500 earlier this week, she won in a time of 15:30.15, over seven seconds faster than her Olympic winning time of 15:37.34.
The 25-year-old American now holds 27 of the fastest times ever in the event, not counting the opening 800s of her 1500 free performances.
Top 28 Performances In The Women’s 800 Free:
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:04.79 (2016)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:06.68 (2016)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:07.27 (2018)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:07.39 (2015)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:08.04 (2022)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:09.13 (2018)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:09.27 (2022)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:10.32 (2016)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:10.70 (2019)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:10.91 (2016)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:11.00 (2014)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:11.08 (2018)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:11.21 (2015)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:11.35 (2015)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:11.50 (2017)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:11.70 (2018)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:11.83 (2022)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:11.98 (2018)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:12.57 (2021)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:12.68 (2017)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:12.81 (2021)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:12.86 (2016)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:13.02 (2015)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:12.20 (2016)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:13.25 (2015)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:13.58 (2019)
- Katie Ledecky, USA – 8:13.64 (2021)
- Ariarne Titmus, AUS – 8:13.83 (2021)
Ledecky’s victory in the 800 free was her 19th World Championships gold medal. She surpasses Ryan Lochte as the swimmer with the second-most World titles, and only trails Phelps, who has 26. On Wednesday, she passed Natalie Coughlin to become the most decorated woman in World Championship history in terms of overall medals.
Hosszu: 2009, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019. Missed 2011 (came 15th), there’s an outside chance she can make it 5 in a row by winning tomorrow.
Phelps: 2001, 2003, 2007, 2009, 2011. Missed 2005, as he didn’t swim the 200 fly, opting for the 100/400 free.
She mentioned swimming some off/fun events @ US Nationals in post-race interview. Wonder what she’ll swim
She’ll do an Andrewian 50 free/fly/back/breast combo.
Simply the best. Crazy impressive record.
🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
This article helps put her performances into perspective more. Her career has been remarkable and historic. Maybe we’ve been focusing a bit too much on her best times and not enough on her legacy.
If my maths is right that’s now 22 WC medals for Katie (19 of them gold) with Coughlin next on 20 and Sjostrom up to 19 after her victory today,
Does Sjostrom have an relay medals or are all of the individual races. She and Ledecky may be the two greatest women’s swimmers of all time. Certainly both are top ten.
All individual
Katie is freaking amazing. We need to not take her for granted. 🐐
please show the list of top 27 times…Is A. Timus in the 28th place time slot from her Tokyo Olympics swim at 8:13.83?
yes! Im adding them right now
I think it is 28 if you add her 800 split from the 1500 final (8.13.06)
Now we’re just getting greedy…curious to know how many times she has split the 1st 800 (of 1500) faster than the 2nd fastest performer?
I’m sure several of her opening 800’s have been sub 8:14