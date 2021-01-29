Kathryn Burr De-Commits from William & Mary, Chooses D-III Powerhouse Emory

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After initially committing to William & Mary, Kathryn Burr of Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont YMCA has switched commitments to Emory University in Division III.

I am so excited to announce my verbal recommitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Emory University!! A big thank you to my coaches, teammates, family, and friends for the endless love and support over the years. I can’t wait to be part of such an incredible program! Go eagles!! 🦅

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.85

100 free – 52.26

100 breast – 1:06.79

100 fly – 58.70

William & Mary cut its women’s and men’s swimming & diving programs in September 2020, but then reinstated the women’s team in October to avoid violating Title IX requirements. The whirlwind continued, as the school reinstated the men’s team in November (as well as other previously cut programs), but only through 2021-22 as they work to figure out a more permanent plan.

In any case, Burr made the decision to re-route to Emory, a program that has won the last 10 consecutive NCAA Division III titles.

A senior at Western Albemarle High School, Burr last season made A-finals in the 50 free and 100 free at the 2020 Virginia HS 3A State Championships. She was seventh in the 50 (24.43) and 100 (54.03).

Emory is not participating in the 2020-21 NCAA season (along with many D-III schools) due to the pandemic. Last season, current junior Taylor Leone and now-graduated Caroline Olson led the Eagles in the 50 free at 23.28 and 23.38, respectively. Burr would’ve been the program’s #6 50 freestyler last season, and she would’ve made the A-final in the 50 free at the 2020 UAA Championships. Emory had four A-finalists in that event in 2020.

Burr would’ve also been a 100 free A-finalist at the meet last year, and a B-finalist in the 100 breast. In the 50 free, she’s not far off of NCAA qualifying speed– it took a 23.58 to get an invite in 2020.

Burr joins Sydney Walker in Emory’s incoming class this fall.

