Backstroker Sydney Walker Commits to DIII Emory University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sydney Walker, a current high school senior from Lilburn, Georgia, has committed to swim for DIII Emory University beginning in the fall. She will be graduating from Parkview High School in the spring of 2021 and will join the Eagles’ class of 2025.

Walker is a current swimmer for SwimAtlanta along with being the team captain for her high school team at Parkview. The Futures qualifier is also a National Honor Society member and was on two All-American relays.

At the 2020 GHSA 6-7A Swimming and Diving Meet, Walker placed 10th in both the 100 butterfly (58.02) and the 200 freestyle (1:55.42).

Top SCY Times

200 freestyle – 1:55.42

100 butterfly – 57.28

200 butterfly – 2:08.38

At the 2020 UAA Championships with the Eagles, Walker would have placed 11th in the 200 butterfly (2:08.38) and 13th in the 100 butterfly (57.28) with her current best times.

At this meet, the Emory women and men were team champions and 34 team members were given CSCAA Scholar All-American honors. Emory has announced that they won’t compete in the 2020-2021 NCAA season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Emory women have won the last 10 NCAA Division III National Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.