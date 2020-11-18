Kim Seoyeong Clocks 100 Free Korean Record

2020 KOREAN NATIONAL TEAM TRIALS

Tuesday, November 17th – Friday, November 20th

Gimcheon Indoor Swimming Pool

LCM (50m)

Selection Meet for National Training Center Squad

Day 2 of the 2020 Korean National Team Trials brought one national record in the form of Hwang Sun-Woo‘s 48.25 100m freestyle. You can read more about his groundbreaking swim that broke Olympic medalist Park Tae Hwan’s national record here.

However, Kim Seoyeong also took matters into her own hands in the women’s 100m free, clocking a new national record of 54.83.

Splitting 26.38/28.45, Kim’s new lifetime best sneaked under Go Miso’s former Korean standard of 54.86 she set back in 2015. That time represented the first outing ever under 55 seconds for a Korean female swimmer.

Entering tonight’s meet, Kim’s own career-quickest was represented by the 55.57 she produced at the 2019 Korean Trials. As such, the 26-year-old had never herself been under the 55-second barrier until tonight, ripping over half a second from her previous PB to get the new 54.83 Korean record.

Kim’s resume of Korean standards keeps growing with the Olympian and two-time medalist from the 2018 Asian Games now owning 9 individual records across long course and short course.

Below are her additional LCM records:

100m free from today – 54.83

200m free – 1:58.41

200m IM – 2:08.34

400m IM – 4:35.93