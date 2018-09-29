Kathleen Bakers Breaks 100 Back SCM American Record

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

Kathleen Baker now owns two of the three Americans records in the 100 back after throwing down a 55.91 at the day 2 finals of the Eindhoven World Cup stop this weekend.

The former Cal swimmer, who turned pro this spring and proceeded to set the world record in the 100 back at this summer’s US Nationals, beat out Australia’s Emily Seebohm today by a 0.16s margin in a close race.

Baker’s time just edged out the previous American Record of 55.92, which Courtney Bartholomew set at the 2015 Duel in the Pool.

Here’s a look at Baker’s and Bartholomew’s comparative splits:

Baker 2018

26.91

29.00

Total: 55.91

Bartholomew 2015

27.19

28.73

Total: 55.92

Today both Baker and Seebohm were well off the world record of 55.03, which belongs to Katinka Hosszu, and the World Cup record of 55.23, which Shiho Sakai set back in 2009.

Baker is now the fastest American swimmer in two of the three 100 back distances. The short course yard record belongs to former Bay Area rival Ally Howe, who swam a 49.69 at the 2017 Pac-12 Championshps while representing Stanford, although Baker also has the 200 back short course record.