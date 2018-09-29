5x Virginia 5A Finalist Andrea Ducar Commits to Towson

Andrea Ducar from Annandale, Virginia has announced her verbal commitment to Towson University. She will join Kayla Reedy in the class of 2023.

“Excited to announce my verbal commitment to Towson University to continue my academic and swimming career!! Thanks to all my family, friends, and coaches who got me here! GO Tigers! 💛🖤🐯 #co23”

Ducar is a senior at Falls Church High School who specializes in fly, IM and back. She finished 11th in the 100 fly and 21st in the 200 IM as junior at the 2018 Virginia 5A High School Championships. In 2017 she was a B-finalist in both events, while in 2016 she placed 6th in each. Ducar swims year-round for Arlington Aquatic Club. At 2018 NCSA Summer Championship she swam the 50/100/200 fly and 200 IM and earned new PBs in the 50/100 fly. Two weeks earlier at Potomac Valley Long Course Senior Championships she’d gone a best time in the 200 fly.

Towson flyer Sarah Cowan and Sarah Margaret Locke will be seniors when Ducar arrives on campus. Both were A-finalists in the 200 fly and Cowan also finished top-8 in the 100 fly at 2018 CAA Championships. Ducar would have scored in the B final of the 100 fly. Her top SCY times include:

100 fly – 56.88

200 fly – 2:06.57

200 back – 2:08.86

50 free – 23.85

200 IM – 2:08.15

400 IM – 4:36.32