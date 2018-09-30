WATCH: USA Swimming Executive Leadership Panel

This week at the United States Aquatic Sports Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, USA Swimming hosted a Q&A with its executive leadership team. The panel, moderated by the organization’s senior communications director Isabelle McLemore, discussed both competitive and business questions within the sport.

The group discussed SafeSport initiatives, with CEO Tim Hinchey encouraging the approximately 85% of clubs that don’t have a SafeSport coordinator at present to appoint one; the organization’s upcoming marketing plans; and how the organization is trying to help professional swimmers.

Participating in the conversation:

  • Tim Hinchey, CEO
  • Mike Unger, COO
  • Matt Farrell, CMO
  • Lucinda McRoberts, General Counsel & VP of Business Affairs
  • Lindsay Mintenko, Managing Director, National Team

