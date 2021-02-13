Kaitlyn Dobler Downs Rebecca Soni’s USC Record in UCLA-USC Crosstown Dual

UCLA V. USC (WOMEN)

February 12, 2021

Los Angeles, LA (USC)

Short course yards (SCY)

Results – Meet Mobile

Notable absences USC: Laticia Transom, Hanna Henderson UCLA: Bailey Herbert

Scores (so far) USC 84, UCLA 84 *TIE*



The Los Angeles Pac-12 teams are meeting this weekend for a two-day meet, as the USC women look to claim their 14th-straight over UCLA. Both teams typically let it fly at this meet, and this evening was no exception.

USC freshman Kaitlyn Dobler was a revelation, dropping a lifetime best 57.71 in the 100 breast to win by over four seconds. Her swim is a huge milestone, breaking the USC school record, a 58.10 done in 2009 by former World Record-holder and USC great Rebecca Soni.

Dobler, who came to college with a lifetime best of 58.35, edged her old PR with a 58.31 in a January dual against Cal. Tonight, she broke through the 58-second barrier for the first time ever, climbing up to #1 in the nation this season.

Tonight, Dobler was also huge on USC’s 200 medley relay, which won in a nation #5 time of 1:36.52. Dobler split a 26.39, combining with a 25.41 back split from Aela Janvier, a 22.96 fly leg from Jemma Schlicht and a 21.76 anchor from Marta Ciesla. UCLA was second in a nation #14 time of 1:37.64, and they also had a 26-split on breast courtesy of Claire Grover (26.97) and a big 21.87 anchor from Brooke Schaffer. Sophia Kosturos edged Janvier on the back leg with a 25.22, while freshman Sam Baron had a 23.47 fly leg on the Bruins’ B relay.

UCLA held strong, though after giving up the first individual event to USC’s Isabelle Odgers (9:53.46).

In the 200 free, UCLA’s Ella Kirschke outlasted Schlicht, 1:46.15 to 1:46.36. It’s a lifetime best by over two seconds for Kirschke, who’s primarily an IMer. Then, the Bruins picked up another tight win, as Kosturous edged Janvier in the 100 back, 54.05 to 54.29.

After Dobler’s dynamite 100 breast, UCLA freshman Baron soared to a new lifetime best in the 200 fly, clocking a 1:55.66 to win by over three seconds. She now sits #16 nationally with that swim. Heading into college, Baron touted a lifetime best of 1:57.97, which she hacked more than two seconds off of tonight. In the 50 free, the last event tonight in the pool, Grover picked up yet another close win, going 22.55 to out-touch USC freshman Anicka Delgado (22.60) and Ciesla (22.78).

On the boards, USC’s Nike Agunbiade took the 1-meter in 295.55 and the 3-meter in 302.45 to bring the meet into a tie at 84 going into tomorrow. Action will continue tomorrow at USC.