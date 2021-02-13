Baylor Nelson Breaks Two 1A/2A Records as Carrboro Wins Team Titles

2021 NORTH CAROLINA HS 1A/2A CHAMPS

February 12, 2021

Cary, NC

Short course yards (SCY)

GIRLS TOP TEAM FINISHES

Carrboro 97 Elkin 68 Community School of Davidson 45 Salisbury 38 Lincoln Charter 31

The Carrboro girls won handily today, claiming all three relays and getting a win in the 50 free courtesy of junior and UNC commit Lindy Bilden (24.00).

Emily Knorr and Katie Knorr, twin sisters and seniors at Salisbury, combined for four individual wins today. E. Knorr, who is committed to West Virginia, first took the 200 free (1:49.11) over Bradford Prep senior and Tennessee commit Summer Eaker (1:49.80). Knorr broke 1:50 for the first time in her life, and she also took down former University of South Carolina standout Christina Lappin’s 200 free 1A/2A record. In the 500 free, Knorr followed up with a 4:49.04 for the win over Eaker’s 4:56.45, as Knorr erased Kelly Ann Baird’s 1A/2A 500 free record from 2010 of 4:49.20.

K. Knorr, a UNC-Wilmington commit, claimed the 200 IM (2:04.04) in a tight finish over Jordan-Matthew senior Jennah Fadely (2:04.46). In the 100 back, Knorr followed up with a 57.96, winning by two seconds.

Fadely went on to win the 100 breast in a 1A/2A record of 1:02.11, taking down current Texas A&M freshman Emme Nelson’s old mark of 1:02.28.

OTHER WINNERS

Chase senior and LSU commit Jenna Bridges took the 100 fly in 55.56, edging Bilden (55.58).

took the 100 fly in 55.56, edging Bilden (55.58). Voyager Academy’s Ede Kosik , a junior and UNC commit, was 51.30 to take the 100 free.

, a junior and UNC commit, was 51.30 to take the 100 free. Joslyn Oakley of Langtree Charter Academy dominated the 1-meter diving by over 100 points, scoring 492.50.

BOYS TOP TEAM FINISHES

Carrboro 76 Community School of Davidson 70 Lake Norman Charter 64 Pine Lake Prep 53 Croatan 51

Community School of Davidson’s Baylor Nelson, an uncommitted junior, laid waste to the field in the 200 IM. He won the race in 1:46.07, about a second off of a best, but well ahead of second-place finisher Brandon Miller of Carrboro (1:53.12). Though it wasn’t a best, Nelson still took a second and change off of his own 1A/2A record and overall North Carolina high school state record.

In the 100 fly, Nelson was .65 off of a best, still winning in 48.15 to crack Will MacMillan’s 1A/2A record from 2016. Nelson also led off Community School of Davidson’s 200 medley relay in 22.50 and dropped a 19.90 anchor on their 200 free relay.

Croatan senior Will Barker also took two wins today, going 45.29 first in the 100 free and then 48.18 in the 100 back. The UNC-Wilmington commit was also 22.68 leading off Croatan’s 200 medley relay and 20.46 anchoring their 200 free relay.

Harrison Powe of Lake Norman, a senior and Brown University commit, won an intriguing combo, going 1:39.14 in the 200 free and 55.11 in the 100 breast. After the breast event, Powe got back behind the blocks and split 45.02 anchoring Lake Norman’s 400 free relay. He was also 24.80 on the breast leg of Lake Norman’s 200 medley relay runner-up finish

The other big winner today was Nash Central junior Lance Norris, an NC State commit, who won the 500 free with a lifetime best 4:20.83. He was about two seconds off of current NC State standout Ross Dant‘s 1A/2A and overall state record of 4:18.70, and he returned to take second behind Barker in the 100 back (48.75).

Like the girls, the Carrboro boys swam to a first-place team finish, winning the 200 medley and 400 free relays.

OTHER WINNERS