Juniors National Qualifier Andrew Ketler Commits To St. Bonaventure For 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Andrew Ketler, a Futures and Sectionals finalist and Junior National qualifier in the 200 butterfly, has declared his intention to swim for St. Bonaventure University this coming fall.

Ketler competes for the Hudson Explorer Aquatic Team in club swimming and has also represented Hudson High School.

“I’m happy to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at St Bonaventure University! St Bonaventure really stood out to me because there is an indescribable team energy that I just felt at home in. I saw the potential that I could have with the Bonnies, and I decided it was what felt right for me! I want to thank my coaches – Matt Davis and all of my other great coaches at Hudson High School and with HEAT. I also want to thank Coaches Mike Smiechowski and Ethan Dale for the opportunity to be a part of the Bonnie Swimming and Diving family. Finally, I want to thank my family, my teammates, my friends, and everyone who has helped me along this journey. I’m looking forward to the next four years – Go Bonnies!”

Ketler is coming off a strong finale to his high school swimming career at the Ohio State (OHSAA) Division I Championships in February, placing 10th in the 100 butterfly in a time of 49.86—just shy of his personal best (49.70) set the previous weekend.

In March of 2022, he clocked a time of 1:49.09 in the 200 fly to earn a Juniors cut—a time that would’ve made the ‘A’ final at last year’s Atlantic 10 Championships.

Back in the summer of 2021, Ketler had an impressive showing at the Futures Championships in Richmond, producing a long course personal best time of 2:05.19 to earn bronze in the event.

Top Times (SCY):

100 fly – 49.70

200 fly – 1:49.09

500 free – 4:39.23

1000 free – 9:41.42

1650 free – 16:01.85

In addition to Ketler, St. Bonaventure’s mens 2023 recruiting class presently consists of Aiden Hall, Brett Padfield, Kevyn Collazo Torres, Johnny Edwards, Carlos Hidalgo and Paul Wissel. Hidalgo, a Summer Juniors Qualifier in the 50 meter freestyle, should add significant depth to St. Bonaventure’s sprint freestyle and butterfly events.

At the 2023 A-10 Conference Championships, the St. Bonaventure men swam to a 6th place finish led by Max Murray and Alexander Behr. Murray had three top-8 finishes at the meet, earning silver in the 500 freestyle (4:22.92), bronze in the 1650 free (15:27.81), and 8th in the 200 free (1:38.75). Behr excelled in the butterfly events for St. Bonaventure, finishing 2nd in the 200 fly and 4th in the 100 fly with times of 1:45.41 and 47.44, respectively.

In addition to Ketler’s 200 fly best time putting him in position to qualify for the ‘A’ final, his 100 fly PB would also place him just shy of scoring position.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.