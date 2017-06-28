Jim Ritter Sets Masters World Record

60-year-old Jim Ritter set a new Masters World Record at Miami University (Ohio) on June 17. His historic race in the 400 free cleared the old world record set by Jim McConica by over 2 seconds.

Ritter swims out of Ohio with the Columbus Sharks Masters Team. His world record makes him the first 60-64-year-old under the old mark of 4:40.00. His time of 4:37.58 cleared the old world record by over 2 seconds.

Jim Ritter’s son has followed closely in his record setting footsteps. Adam Ritter is an NCAA division 1 champion in the 200 IM. Adam swam for the University of Arizona from 2004-2007. The younger Ritter also won three relay NCAA championship titles during his junior year as a Wildcat. Adam took a break from swimming and in 2011 decided to get back in the water. Adam finished in the top 16 at Olympic trials after only one year of preparation. In 2013 Adam Ritter set the 25-29 Masters 200 free world record.

Jim Ritter is currently gearing up for Masters Nationals in Minneapolis August 2-6. He will not be attending world Championships August 7-20th in Budapest.