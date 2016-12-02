2016 U.S. WINTER NATIONALS
- Live Results
- Wed. Nov 30 – Sat. Dec 3, 2016
- Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA
- 25 yard course
- Live Stream
- Day 3 finals heat sheets
When 15-year-old Jack Dolan broke 20 for the first time in the 50 free last night, he also established himself as the 2nd fastest 15-year-old ever in the event. With his 19.86 at the 2016 U.S. Winter Nationals, Dolan surpassed Michael Andrew, who swam a 19.89 in 2014 as a 15-year-old. Dolan is now 2nd only to Junior National champion Ryan Hoffer. On a relay leadoff in 2013, Hoffer posted a 19.54 to become the fastest 15-year-old of all time.
Dolan’s time ranks 7th on the all-time list for the 15-16 age group. It also makes him the 4th fastest performer ever among 15-16 year olds, sitting just .04 behind the 19.82 done by Caeleb Dressel in 2012. Leading the rankings for the age group is Andrew, who swam a 19.24 in 2015 when he was 16 years old.
15-16 Boys Top 10 50 Free Performers:
- Michael Andrew, 19.24
- Ryan Hoffer, 19.38
- Caeleb Dressel, 19.82
- Jack Dolan, 19.86
- Dylan Carter, 19.94
- Drew Kibler, 19.98
- James Jones, 19.99
- Ryan Murphy, 20.02
- Lucas Bradford, 20.03
- Tate Jackson, 20.09
Dolan will look to leave his mark in the championship final of the 200 free tonight, as well as the B-final of the 100 back. His 1:36.68 in the 200 free prelims cut 2 seconds off his previous best. To make the top 10 list in his age group, he’ll have to drop down to a 1:36.05 or better tonight.
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Jack Dolan’s 19.8 Marks 2nd Fastest Ever by a 15 Year Old"
Incredibly gifted young man. I just watched his .47 on you tube. His underwater dolphin kicks are awesome. He really needs to consider taking a gap year in 2020 or turn pro.
I too am excited about the future of US swimming. As well as the present (Ledecky). It may be a little early to worry about what training path Jack Dolan (or any other swimmer) should take four years from now. Nothing wrong with ‘consider’ though.