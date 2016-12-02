Jack Dolan’s 19.8 Marks 2nd Fastest Ever by a 15 Year Old

2016 U.S. WINTER NATIONALS

When 15-year-old Jack Dolan broke 20 for the first time in the 50 free last night, he also established himself as the 2nd fastest 15-year-old ever in the event. With his 19.86 at the 2016 U.S. Winter Nationals, Dolan surpassed Michael Andrew, who swam a 19.89 in 2014 as a 15-year-old. Dolan is now 2nd only to Junior National champion Ryan Hoffer. On a relay leadoff in 2013, Hoffer posted a 19.54 to become the fastest 15-year-old of all time.

Dolan’s time ranks 7th on the all-time list for the 15-16 age group. It also makes him the 4th fastest performer ever among 15-16 year olds, sitting just .04 behind the 19.82 done by Caeleb Dressel in 2012. Leading the rankings for the age group is Andrew, who swam a 19.24 in 2015 when he was 16 years old.

15-16 Boys Top 10 50 Free Performers:

Michael Andrew, 19.24 Ryan Hoffer, 19.38 Caeleb Dressel, 19.82 Jack Dolan, 19.86 Dylan Carter, 19.94 Drew Kibler, 19.98 James Jones, 19.99 Ryan Murphy, 20.02 Lucas Bradford, 20.03 Tate Jackson, 20.09

Dolan will look to leave his mark in the championship final of the 200 free tonight, as well as the B-final of the 100 back. His 1:36.68 in the 200 free prelims cut 2 seconds off his previous best. To make the top 10 list in his age group, he’ll have to drop down to a 1:36.05 or better tonight.