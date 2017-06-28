Reported by James Sutherland.
Jack Conger: “It was just a really good feeling … With Michael [Phelps] gone that butterfly is completely wide open, and I wanted to stamp my ticket and make a statement.”
MEN’S 200 FLY FINALS
- American Record: 1:51.51, Michael Phelps, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps, 2008
- LC National Meet Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps, 2008
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:57.28
- Jack Conger, NCAP, 1:54.47
- Pace Clark, ABSC, 1:54.58
- Chase Kalisz, NBAC, 1:54.79
In a closely contested final, Jack Conger got out ahead at the start and was able to maintain it throughout, holding off hard charges from Pace Clark and Chase Kalisz for the win in 1:54.47. After being the only swimmer in the A-final to not register a PB in this morning’s prelims, Conger lowers his 1:54.54 that he did back at 2015 Nationals. His swim moves him into 4th in the world for the year.
Clark blazed home in 29.47, the fastest in the field, to run down Kalisz and take the second spot in 1:54.58, knocking another second and a half off his best time. Kalisz also got a best in 1:54.79, but it is a bit of surprise to see him off the team as many pegged hima as a shoo-in after the season he’s had.
Gunnar Bentz had another personal best for 4th in 1:55.51, as did Justin Wright (1:56.11) and Zach Harting (1:56.65) who took 5th and 6th.
Brendan Meyer and Sam Pomajevich had a great battle in the B-final, with Meyer getting the touch in 1:57.54 to Pomajevich’s 1:57.62. In the 18 & under C-final Jack LeVant took the win in 1:59.11 over Alex Liang (1:59.48).
5 Comments on "Jack Conger: “That time was honestly a little slow” (Video)"
It must be a Texas thing. Clark Smith said the 500 record was soft.
Yea must be. When Joe Schooling swam at 44.01 at NC’s last year he didn’t have a very good reaction and said his time was bad even though he broke the US Open and NCAA records
TEAMUSA has an excellent chance of medal(s) @ Worlds here – When Conger says he has a lot more time to drop, I don’t think that’s bragadoccio, that’s the real deal!
Schooling and Conger swimming alongside with each other. Awesome! But Schooling is capable to take down Conger and medal in 200 fly.