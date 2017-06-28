Jack Conger: “That time was honestly a little slow” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

Jack Conger: “It was just a really good feeling … With Michael [Phelps] gone that butterfly is completely wide open, and I wanted to stamp my ticket and make a statement.”

MEN’S 200 FLY FINALS

American Record: 1:51.51, Michael Phelps, 2009

U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps, 2008

LC National Meet Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps, 2008

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:57.28

In a closely contested final, Jack Conger got out ahead at the start and was able to maintain it throughout, holding off hard charges from Pace Clark and Chase Kalisz for the win in 1:54.47. After being the only swimmer in the A-final to not register a PB in this morning’s prelims, Conger lowers his 1:54.54 that he did back at 2015 Nationals. His swim moves him into 4th in the world for the year.

Clark blazed home in 29.47, the fastest in the field, to run down Kalisz and take the second spot in 1:54.58, knocking another second and a half off his best time. Kalisz also got a best in 1:54.79, but it is a bit of surprise to see him off the team as many pegged hima as a shoo-in after the season he’s had.

Gunnar Bentz had another personal best for 4th in 1:55.51, as did Justin Wright (1:56.11) and Zach Harting (1:56.65) who took 5th and 6th.

Brendan Meyer and Sam Pomajevich had a great battle in the B-final, with Meyer getting the touch in 1:57.54 to Pomajevich’s 1:57.62. In the 18 & under C-final Jack LeVant took the win in 1:59.11 over Alex Liang (1:59.48).