Ivy League Champ Quinn Scannell Transferring to Duke After 1 Year at Penn

Duke University women’s swimming and diving team has landed Quinn Scannell as a transfer for the fall of 2018. Scannell is coming off a stellar freshman season at the University of Pennsylvania, where she won the 200 back at 2018 Ivy League Championships going 1:54.64 to take down Penn and Ivy League Championships records in the event. She also ended her freshman season two more lifetime bests: a 53.57 in the 100 back for second place, and a 23.26 in the 50 free for 13th.

“I am thrilled to have Quinn Scannell joining us here at Duke,” said head coach Dan Colella. “She is coming off an amazing season of swimming and will add additional firepower to an already deep and talented group of freshmen. She also comes with collegiate experience which is an added bonus. We are looking forward to her arrival.”

Scannell grew up in Stamford, Connecticut and swam for Greenwich Academy. She was a high school All-American in the 200 free and 500 free as well as the 200 and 400 free relays. She won all four events at 2017 New England Prep School Championships while setting the NEPPSAC record in the 200 free. As a senior, she helped Greenwich claim its first NEPSAC team title.

Scannell does her year-round swimming with the Badger Swim Club. Her 200 back time would have been just outside of A-final scoring range at 2018 ACC Championships had she been a Blue Devil last year. Her 100 back would have been solidly in the B final, and her 50 free would have tied for 42nd in prelims.

With 3 years of eligibility left, Scannell will enter Duke with incoming freshmen Brynne O’Shea, Easop Lee, Lucy Callard, Melissa Pish, Rachel Peroni, Shae Nicolaisen, Shayna Hollander, and Zoe Lusk.

Top SCY times:

200 Back SCY – 1:54.64

100 Back SCY – 53.57

200 Free SCY – 1:47.60

50 Free SCY – 23.26

100 Free SCY – 50.40

