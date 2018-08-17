New Rules to Be Tested at USA Women Open Series with Australia

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

BERKELEY, Calif. – The USA Women’s National Team and Australia begin a three-game series at the University of California, Berkeley, this Sunday at 4 p.m. PT.

The series continues on to the Stevenson School in Pebble Beach, CA on August 22 at 5:30 p.m. PT. Action wraps up on Sunday, August 26 at Santa Barbara High School in Santa Barbara, CA with a 2 p.m. PT start in a match that will honor the career of three-time Olympic medalist Kami Craig. For more information on the series see below or click here.

All three games will stream live at Facebook.com/usawp or YouTube.com/usawp and live stats will be available at TheFOSH.net. The USA Women are the #1 ranked team in the world and currently hold every major championship available including the Olympic Games, World Championship, World Cup, World League & Pan American Games.

Australia and Team USA, two longtime rivals who have met in four Olympic Games, get together in preparation for the FINA World Cup, set for September 4-9 in Surgut, Russia. The FINA World Cup will feature the testing of new rules, many of which will also be tested during this three game exhibition series. See below for more information.

FINA Test Rules (subject to change)

Shot clock resets to 20 seconds after corner throws, on rebounds with no change of possession and after exclusions.

Free throws taken from the location of the ball except inside 2 meters

On corner throw and free throw players may: shoot directly, swim and shoot without passing or pass.

Substitutions can take place anywhere between goal line and center field line on teams half of the pool. Not allowed for excluded players

3-minute halftime break

Can shoot and score after foul outside six meters

Goalkeeper can move beyond the half distance line and touch the ball

Two timeouts allowed per team at anytime, except after awarding of penalty shot.

If player is impeded from behind inside six meters in an attempt to shoot, penalty will be awarded.

2018 USA-Australia Series – all times PST

August 19 – University of California, Berkeley – Berkeley, CA – 4pm pt – TICKETS; 2301 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA

August 22 – Stevenson School – Pebble Beach, CA – 5:30pm pt – FREE ADMISSION (first come, first serve – seating is very limited – some admission may be standing room only); 3152 Forest Lake Road, Pebble Beach, CA

August 26 – Santa Barbara High School – Santa Barbara, CA – 2pm pt – TICKETS; 700 E Anapamu St, Santa Barbara, CA

*Admission is priced $15 online, $20 at door. USAWP Members receive discounted tickets @ $10, Use code “USWP18” (discount only available online).

USA Women’s National Team Australia Series Roster

1. Ashleigh Johnson (Miami, FL/Princeton/NYAC)

2. Brigitta Games (Littleton, CO/USC/NYAC)

3. Stephania Haralabidis (Athens, Greece/USC/NYAC)

4. Rachel Fattal (Seal Beach, CA/UCLA/SOCAL)

5. Paige Hauschild (Santa Barbara, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805)

6. Maggie Steffens (Danville, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

7. Jamie Neushul (Isla Vista, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

8. Kiley Neushul (Isla Vista, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

9. Aria Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Stanford/SET)

10. Kaleigh Gilchrist (Newport Beach, CA/USC/NYAC)

11. Makenzie Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Stanford/SET)

12. Alys Williams (Huntington Beach, CA/UCLA/Huntington Beach WP)

13. Amanda Longan (Moorpark, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805)

14. Jordan Raney (Manhattan Beach, CA/Stanford/Huntington Beach WP)

Head Coach: Adam Krikorian

Assistant Coaches: Dan Klatt and Coralie Simmons

Team Manager: Liz Grimes

Australia Women’s National Team USA Series Roster

Elle Armit

Zoe Arancini

Morgan Baxter

Hannah Buckling

Pascalle Casey

Keesja Gofers

Bronte Halligan

Lilian Hedges

Bronwen Knox

Genevieve Longman

Gabi Palm

Amy Ridge

Madeleine Steere

Rowie Webster

Alice Williams

Isobel Bishop (August 26 only)

Head Coach: Sakis Kechagias