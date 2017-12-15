Italy’s Martinenghi Notches Yet Another Breaststroke WJR

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

Italy’s 18-year-old breaststroking extraordinaire was at it again today in Copenhagen, as Nicolo Martinenghi racked up another World Junior Record mark in the discipline. In the men’s 100m breaststroke semi-final, the Italian earned himself a quick time of 57.60 to overtake the previous WRJ of 57.61 set by Anton Chupkov of Russia back in 2015. With his performance tonight in Copenhagen, Martinenghi scored the 8th position to sneak into tomorrow night’s final and secure another chance to lower his own new personal best.

Martinenghi already turned heads at these European Championships by way of his World Junior Record in the 50m breaststroke, where he notched a super swift mark of 26.31 in the semi-final. Although the teen wasn’t able to surpass it in the final (26.48 for 8th), his semi time overtook the previous WJR held by American Michael Andrew.

Tonight’s record checks-in as Martinenghi’s 3rd WJR, already owning junior standards in the LCM 50 and 100 breast. Already established internationally, Martingenghi won golds at the 2017 World Junior Championships in the 50 and 100 breast, and was just off of the podium with a 4th place finish in the 200 breast.

Martingenghi will also be competing in the 200m breaststroke later in the meet here in Copenhagen.