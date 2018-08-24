Italy Names 5 Swimmers To 2018 Youth Olympic Games Roster

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES
- October 10th-16th, 2018
- LCM (50 meters)
- Buenos Aires, Argentina
Italian Swimming Federation has named a roster of 5, out of a maximum 8 swimmers for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, four boys and one girl.
The Youth Olympic Games is highlighted by very small rosters. Each nation can send a maximum of 4 boys and 4 girls to the quadrennial multi-sport event, which in each season (summer and winter) is held in the middle year of the quad.
Three of the five Italian swimmers selected competed at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow few weeks ago.
The swimmers named are:
- Federico Burdisso (Tiro A Volo)
- Johannes Calloni (Assonuoto Caserta)
- Thomas Ceccon (Fiamme Oro / Leosport Flames)
- Marco De Tullio (Sport Project)
- Anna Pirovano (Team Lombardia)
They have achieved important results last season:
- Federico Burdisso will turn 17-years old in September. At the 2018 European Championships he won the bronze medal in 200 m fly with 1: 55.97.
- Thomas Ceccon finished 5th at the European Championships in the 100m back final, and with a time of 53.85 set a new Italian Junior Record.
- Johannes Calloni, a member of the club Assonuoto Caserta. At the 2018 Junior European Championships in Helsinki he wins three bronze medals in 400/800/1500 m free. Calloni is an Italian-American who grew up in New Jersey and currently swims at Stanford.
- Marco De Tullio. Among the latest headlines, was his swim in the 800 free at the Italian Summer Championships
- Anna Pirovano, who had her first senior international meet at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow. She swam in the semi-finals of the 200 m breaststroke.
The five athletes will take part in a collegiate training at the Federal Training Centre in Ostia (Rome) from 26 August to 4 September.
- Click here for the complete Italy criteria selection (link in Italian)
