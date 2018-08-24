Italy Names 5 Swimmers To 2018 Youth Olympic Games Roster

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

October 10th-16th, 2018

LCM (50 meters)

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Italian Swimming Federation has named a roster of 5, out of a maximum 8 swimmers for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, four boys and one girl.

The Youth Olympic Games is highlighted by very small rosters. Each nation can send a maximum of 4 boys and 4 girls to the quadrennial multi-sport event, which in each season (summer and winter) is held in the middle year of the quad.

Three of the five Italian swimmers selected competed at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow few weeks ago.

The swimmers named are:

They have achieved important results last season:

The five athletes will take part in a collegiate training at the Federal Training Centre in Ostia (Rome) from 26 August to 4 September.