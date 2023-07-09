Israel’s David Gerchik Withdraws from Worlds after Getting Sick in Hong Kong Camp

The Israel Swimming Association announced on Sunday, as aquatics teams departed for the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, that David Gerchik has returned home to Israel and will not participate in the meet after getting sick during a training camp in Hong Kong.

Gerchik, one of 8 male pool swimmers who were originally named to the roster, came down with a case of mononucleosis (also known as glandular fever). The 22-year-old qualified for the team by winning the 200 backstroke in a personal best time of 1:57.64 at the Israeli Championships in early June.

His coach Tom Rushton, who is also the head coach of the Israeli delegation, says that the withdrawal is especially heartbreaking because Gerchik is a Japanophile and even speaks some Japanese.

Gerchik finished 14th at last year’s European Championships in the 200 back, but since then is more than two seconds faster. He is scheduled to swim in the United States at Northwestern University in the fall.

The rest of the Israeli squad will begin camping in Hong Kong before heading across the East China Sea to Fukuoka.

Israel Pool Swimming Roster for the World Championships:

Gal Cohen Groumi

Meiron Charuti

Tomer Frankel

Denis Loktev

Bar Soloveytchik

Ron Polonsky

Daniel Namir

Michael Laitarovsky

Anastasia Gorbenko

Aviv Barzelay

Ayla Spitz

Leah Polonsky

Daria Golovati

Israel Open Water Swimming Roster for the World Championships: