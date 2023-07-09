Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NBAC 13-14s Break National Age Group Record in Mixed 400 Medley Relay

2023 NBAC Mid-Summer Classic

  • July 6-9, 2023
  • St. Mary’s College of Maryland, St. Mary’s, Maryland
  • Long Course Meters (50m)
  • Live results

A group of 14-year-old swimmers from the North Baltimore Aquatic Club broke a National Age Group relay record this weekend.

Racing this weekend at the NBAC Mid-Summer Classic, the team of Julia RommelSpencer BelbotDaniel Branon, and Shannon Conway combined for a 4:11.32 in the mixed 400 meter medley relay, which broke the US record for the age group.

The prior record of 4:11.95 was set in 2019 by the Bluefish Swim Club in New England. That Bluefish record was done as part of a streak that saw the group break four mixed relay age group records in two weeks.

NBAC was an earlier record-holder of this mark in the early days of USA Swimming adding mixed relay marks to their books – albeit in a 4:19.

Splits Comparison:

Bluefish Swim Club
North Baltimore AC
2019 Record New Record
Back Nathan Delisle (M) – 1:00.02
Julia Rommel (F) – 1:06.09
Breast Joshua Parent (M) – 1:09.43
Spencer Belbot (M) – 1:09.61
Fly Aislin Farris (F) – 1:04.34
Daniel Branon (M) – 56.95
Free Brynn Wright (F) – 58.16
Shannon Conway (F) – 58.67
Total Time 4:11.95 4:11.32

Individually, Belbot won the 100 breast (1:10.63), Branon won the 100 fly (56.96), the 100 free final has yet to be swum, and Rommel didn’t race the 100 back. Conway’s split, though, was eight-tenths better than her flat start best in the 100 free, which makes this an unusual occasion where everyone swims to their best in a club relay – leading to the record-setting effort.

NBAC is a historic club best known as the training home of Michael Phelps, the most decorated swimmer in history.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!