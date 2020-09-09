ISL Rosters: Sanchez & Masse Head New Toronto Titans Roster For ISL Season 2

Today’s International Swimming League press conference revealed rosters for all ten teams – including the two new franchises for 2020.

The Toronto Titans have brought most of Canada’s top athletes home, headed by former Energy Standard standout Kayla Sanchez and former Cali Condors star Kylie Masse.

Sanchez helped Energy Standard win the league title last year and finished 13th overall in season MVP scoring. That made her the fourth-most-valuable member of Energy Standard and by far that team’s biggest free agency loss.

Masse was 28th in MVP scoring, swimming for the top U.S. franchise. She’ll lead a Toronto roster that is relatively loaded with top Canadian women. That includes fellow Cali-to-Toronto free agent Kelsey Wog.

For the men, Toronto pulled two key U.S. sprinters: Blake Pieroni and Michael Chadwick. Both competed for the LA Current last year, finishing 4th in the ISL final.

Those five all finished in the top 100 in ISL MVP scoring last year:

Sanchez: 13th

Masse: 28th

Chadwick: 60th

Pieroni: 76th

Wog: 85th

Toronto also got a few of the top women coming out of the NCAA. Sweden/USC powerhouse Louise Hansson is by far the biggest name, but former Auburn sprinters Claire Fisch and Julie Meynen should also be high-impact additions.

The roster largely mirrors the version that was leaked via Wikipedia edits back in June. The biggest differences are that star Russian breaststroker Anton Chupkov does not appear on this roster, and neither does Canadian Olympic champ Penny Oleksiak.

Full Roster

WOMEN:

Kayla Sanchez

Kylie Masse

Kelsey Wog

Lisa Bratton

Rebecca Smith

Emily Overholt

Anika Apostalon

Jocelyn Ulyett

Michelle Coleman

Anna Egorova

Anastasia Fesikova

Louise Hansson

Julie Meynen

Claire Fisch

Tess Cieplucha

MEN: