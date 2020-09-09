ISL Rosters: Sanchez & Masse Head New Toronto Titans Roster For ISL Season 2

Today’s International Swimming League press conference revealed rosters for all ten teams – including the two new franchises for 2020.
The Toronto Titans have brought most of Canada’s top athletes home, headed by former Energy Standard standout Kayla Sanchez and former Cali Condors star Kylie Masse.
Sanchez helped Energy Standard win the league title last year and finished 13th overall in season MVP scoring. That made her the fourth-most-valuable member of Energy Standard and by far that team’s biggest free agency loss.
Masse was 28th in MVP scoring, swimming for the top U.S. franchise. She’ll lead a Toronto roster that is relatively loaded with top Canadian women. That includes fellow Cali-to-Toronto free agent Kelsey Wog.
For the men, Toronto pulled two key U.S. sprinters: Blake Pieroni and Michael Chadwick. Both competed for the LA Current last year, finishing 4th in the ISL final.
Those five all finished in the top 100 in ISL MVP scoring last year:
- Sanchez: 13th
- Masse: 28th
- Chadwick: 60th
- Pieroni: 76th
- Wog: 85th
Toronto also got a few of the top women coming out of the NCAA. Sweden/USC powerhouse Louise Hansson is by far the biggest name, but former Auburn sprinters Claire Fisch and Julie Meynen should also be high-impact additions.
The roster largely mirrors the version that was leaked via Wikipedia edits back in June. The biggest differences are that star Russian breaststroker Anton Chupkov does not appear on this roster, and neither does Canadian Olympic champ Penny Oleksiak.
Full Roster
WOMEN:
- Kayla Sanchez
- Kylie Masse
- Kelsey Wog
- Lisa Bratton
- Rebecca Smith
- Emily Overholt
- Anika Apostalon
- Jocelyn Ulyett
- Michelle Coleman
- Anna Egorova
- Anastasia Fesikova
- Louise Hansson
- Julie Meynen
- Claire Fisch
- Tess Cieplucha
MEN:
- Michael Chadwick
- Blake Pieroni
- Yuri Kisil
- Finlay Knox
- Mack Darragh
- Shane Ryan
- Andriy Govorov
- Aleksandr Krasnykh
- Sergey Fesikov
- Cole Pratt
- Anton McKee
- Brent Hayden
- Alberto Razzetti
- Erik Persson
- Jay Lelliot