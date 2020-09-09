Japan Swimming Fed Reminds Athletes Crowdfunding Is Prohibited

The Japan Swimming Federation (JASF) has posted an official reminder on its website concerning the prohibition of crowdfunding by members of its aquatic community.
As stated on the site on September 8th, “Under Article 7 (commercial conduct prohibited by athletes) of the Athletes’ Qualification Rules, crowdfunding of the person (registered athlete) is not permitted.
“Therefore, regardless of whether it is the intention of the person (registered athlete) or not, if it is judged that the rule is in conflict or violated, it will be subject to disposal etc. according to Article 8 paragraph 5 of the same rule. Inevitably, you may not be able to protect your activities as a player.”
The entire Article 7 reads as follows:
The reiteration of the rule is coming on the heels of Reuters reporting Japanese crowdfunding companies said ‘they have enjoyed a surge in business during the pandemic-induced economic havoc, as they quickly connect cash-strapped firms to people keen to donate, lend or invest.’