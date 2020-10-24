ISL Posts Remaining 2020 Match 1, Day 1 Race Videos on YouTube

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 1

The ISL has posted another batch of race videos on Saturday from matches 1 and 2 of the 2020 ISL season. That includes the remaining of the Match 1 day 1 videos

The Cali Condors won by a surprising margin over the defending champions Energy Standard, thanks in part to huge Jackpot output. In total, there were 83 swims that had points stolen in meet 1, a number that has fallen at each subsequent meet.

Final Team Standings:

Cali Condors – 567 Energy Standard – 463 LA Current – 420 New York Breakers – 266

There were 12 new videos posted on Saturday, including a repost of the men’s 50 breaststroke, meaning that we now have all 20 Match 1 day 1 videos

Among the highlights of the latest batch of videos are Tom Shields beating Caeleb Dressel and Chad le Clos in the 100 fly, Radoslaw Kawecki knocking off Ryan Murphy in the 200 back, and Lilly King‘s season debut in the 200 breaststroke.

Season 2, Match 1, Day 1 Race Videos:

Men’s 100 fly – Tom Shields, LA Current, 49.58

Women’s 200 breast – Lilly King, Cali Condors, 2:17.11

Men’s 200 back – Radoslaw Kawecki, Cali Condors, 1:48.51

Women’s 50 free – Sarah Sjostrom, Energy Standard, 23.48

Women’s 400 medley relay – Cali Condors, 3:47.92 (Olivia Smoliga, Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia, Erika Brown)

Women’s 400 free relay – Energy Standard, 3:28.51 (Siobhan Haughey, Pernille Blume, Maddie Banic, Sarah Sjostrom)

Women’s 400 free – Melanie Margalis, Cali Condors 3:58.43

Women’s 100 fly – Sarah Sjostrom, Energy Standard, 56.00

Men’s 400 free – Danas Rapsys, Energy Standard, 3:39.36

Men’s 200 IM – Andrew Seliskar, LA Current, 1:52.97

Men’s 400 free relay – LA Current, 3:06.18 (Marco Ferreira, Tom Shields, Kristian Gkolomeev, Maxime Rooney)