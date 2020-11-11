ISL 2020: Team MVP Update For All Ten Teams After Regular Season

The regular season has wrapped, and it’s time to look at the leaders in MVP points for each of the International Swimming League’s ten franchises.
Team MVP Races
The ISL determines MVP based on individual points tallied throughout the season, so this one is more of a mathematical projection of who could move up or down the ranks in the postseason:
Energy Standard
Current Leader: Sarah Sjostrom (190 points)
Other contenders:
- Siobhan Haughey (173)
- Chad le Clos (171.5)
Cali Condors
Current Leader: Caeleb Dressel (277 points)
Other contenders:
- Lilly King (228)
- Olivia Smoliga (194.5)
LA Current
Current Leader: Beryl Gastaldello (246.5 points)
Other contenders:
- Ryan Murphy (233)
- Tom Shields (177)
London Roar
Current Leader: Kira Toussaint (132.5 points)
Other contenders:
- Marie Wattel (128.5)
- Alia Atkinson (119)
Tokyo Frog Kings
Current Leader: Yui Ohashi (115 points)
Other contenders:
- Takeshi Kawamoto (114)
- Ryosuke Irie (95.25)
- Kosuke Hagino (94.5)
Iron
Current Leader: Emre Sakci (193.5 points)
Other contenders:
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo (178)
- Nicholas Santos (126.5)
Toronto Titans
Current Leader: Kylie Masse (143.5 points)
Other contenders:
- Kelsey Wog (120)
- Blake Pieroni (97.5)
NY Breakers
Current Leader: Michael Andrew (114.5 points)
Other contenders:
- Marco Koch (113.5 points)
- Abbie Wood (104.75 points)
- Joe Litchfield (101.5 points)
- Kasia Wasick (97.5)
Locked-In MVPs
DC Trident: Zach Apple, 119
Apple scored 119 total points, ranking 21st among all swimmers in the regular season. DC had no one else even in the top 60, with their second-best swimmer, Amy Bilquist, scoring 87.
Aqua Centurions: Szebaztian Szabo, 180
Szabo scored an incredible 180 points over his 2020 season, ranking 8th among all ISL athletes. Like Apple, he was the runaway top scorer for his team, almost doubling the score of teammate Nicolo Martinenghi (93.5).