Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ireland’s Tennessee Vol Ellen Walshe Hacks More Time Off 400 IM National Record

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Just hours after Ireland’s Ellen Walshe fired off a monster new national record in the heats of the women’s 400m IM, the 20-year-old hacked off even more significant time in tonight’s final.

Getting to the wall in a mark of 4:26.52, Walshe of the University of Tennessee, snagged silver behind winner Tessa Cieplucha of Canada. Cieplucha took gold in 4:25.55 and ironically also hails from the Univerity of Tennessee, making this race a 1-2 punch for the Vols.

For Walshe, before today the Dublin native had never before been under 4:35, owning a previous lifetime best of 4:38.38. That already took down a longstanding national record of 4:36.84 that had been on the books since 1994.

Tonight, however, Walshe entered entirely new territory to get under 4:30 for the first time ever, finishing just over a second outside of gold. Splits for Walshe can be seen below.

 

Walshe is proving to be quite the versatile dynamo, having already ripped a time of 50.24 in the 100y butterfly last month becoming the 2nd fastest freshman ever in the event with a good chunk of the college swimming season remaining.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!