Ireland’s Tennessee Vol Ellen Walshe Hacks More Time Off 400 IM National Record

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Just hours after Ireland’s Ellen Walshe fired off a monster new national record in the heats of the women’s 400m IM, the 20-year-old hacked off even more significant time in tonight’s final.

Getting to the wall in a mark of 4:26.52, Walshe of the University of Tennessee, snagged silver behind winner Tessa Cieplucha of Canada. Cieplucha took gold in 4:25.55 and ironically also hails from the Univerity of Tennessee, making this race a 1-2 punch for the Vols.

For Walshe, before today the Dublin native had never before been under 4:35, owning a previous lifetime best of 4:38.38. That already took down a longstanding national record of 4:36.84 that had been on the books since 1994.

Tonight, however, Walshe entered entirely new territory to get under 4:30 for the first time ever, finishing just over a second outside of gold. Splits for Walshe can be seen below.

Walshe is proving to be quite the versatile dynamo, having already ripped a time of 50.24 in the 100y butterfly last month becoming the 2nd fastest freshman ever in the event with a good chunk of the college swimming season remaining.