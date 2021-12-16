Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alberto Razzetti Nails Italian Record While Becoming 200 Fly World Champion

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The men’s 200m butterfly just saw Italy’s Alberto Razzetti roar his way to the wall in a new national record en route to capturing gold here in Abu Dhabi.

Touching in a time of 1:49.06, 22-year-old Razzetti dipped under the 1:50 threshold for the first time in his career to beat out runner-up Noe Ponti of Switzerland and Chad Le Clos of South Africa. Ponti lowered his own Swiss record with a silver medal-worthy time of 1:49.81 while Le Clos rounded out the top 3 in 1:49.84.

Entering these championships Razzetti held the Italian national record with the 1:50.24 he logged at this year’s European Short Course Championships to top the podium.

Razzetti’s previous records’ splits included 52.62/57.62 while today’s outing saw him open in 52.53 but close in a rapid 56.53 to once again render himself as the fastest Italian man ever.

History-wise, Razzetti now becomes the 5th fastest performer all-time and 2nd fastest European ever behind Hungary’s retired Laszlo Cseh.

Top 5 Men’s SCM 200 Fly Performers All Time

  1. Daiya Seto (JPN), 1:48.24
  2. Chad Le Clos (RSA), 1:48.32
  3. Tom Shields (USA), 1:48.66
  4. Laszlo Cseh (HUN), 1:49.00
  5. Alberto Razzetti (ITA), 1:40.06

