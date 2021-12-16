Alberto Razzetti Nails Italian Record While Becoming 200 Fly World Champion

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, December 16th – Tuesday, December 21st
- Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- SCM (25m)
The men’s 200m butterfly just saw Italy’s Alberto Razzetti roar his way to the wall in a new national record en route to capturing gold here in Abu Dhabi.
Touching in a time of 1:49.06, 22-year-old Razzetti dipped under the 1:50 threshold for the first time in his career to beat out runner-up Noe Ponti of Switzerland and Chad Le Clos of South Africa. Ponti lowered his own Swiss record with a silver medal-worthy time of 1:49.81 while Le Clos rounded out the top 3 in 1:49.84.
Entering these championships Razzetti held the Italian national record with the 1:50.24 he logged at this year’s European Short Course Championships to top the podium.
Razzetti’s previous records’ splits included 52.62/57.62 while today’s outing saw him open in 52.53 but close in a rapid 56.53 to once again render himself as the fastest Italian man ever.
History-wise, Razzetti now becomes the 5th fastest performer all-time and 2nd fastest European ever behind Hungary’s retired Laszlo Cseh.
Top 5 Men’s SCM 200 Fly Performers All Time
- Daiya Seto (JPN), 1:48.24
- Chad Le Clos (RSA), 1:48.32
- Tom Shields (USA), 1:48.66
- Laszlo Cseh (HUN), 1:49.00
- Alberto Razzetti (ITA), 1:40.06