Ingrid Wilm Hits 59.4 100 Back to Win Gold on Night Two in Montreal

2022 SPEEDO CANADIAN JUNIOR & SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ingrid Wilm kept her momentum going in Montreal at the Canadian Championships after winning the 50 back on Monday. She claimed victory again in the women’s 18 & over 100 back final Tuesday night with a time of 59.47 and a 1.4 second lead over the field. This shaves .07 off her lifetime best time from her leadoff split on Canada’s 4×100 medley relay at the 2022 World Championships in June.

Regan Rathwell came within .8 of her best 100 back time from March to snag 2nd place behind Wilm (1:00.90). They are set to race again in the 200 back where Rathwell is the top seed and Wilm is ranked 3rd.

In the men’s 100 back, UBC’s Blake Tierney won the 19 & over category with a time of 55.39, about a second off his fastest time. 16-year-old Aiden Norman of the University of Calgary Swim Club won the 16-18 race (57.21) by out touching Club Aquatique Montreal’s Loic Courville Fortin by .08 (57.29). Norman’s best time stands at 56.54 which he posted at the Canadian Swimming Trials in April while Courville Fortin has been as fast as 56.00 which he also swam in April. It was Paul Orogo of Hyack Swim Club who got his hand to the wall first in the 14-15 category (58.37), shaving one-third of a second off his fastest time.

Edmonton Keyano Swim Club’s Emma Finlin took the lead in the women’s 400 free 15-17 event, posting a time of 4:16.98 to take gold. She nearly matched her lifetime best time from the Canadian Swimming Trials in April. 14-year-olds Ella Cosgrove and Maxine Clark had a battle in the 13-14 category where ultimately Cosgrove won (4:20.94) just .02 ahead of Clark in 2nd place (4:20.96). This was a big swim for both swimmers with Cosgrove crushing her best time from Canadian Trials in April by about three seconds and Clark beating hers (also from April) by about four seconds.

The University of Calgary did some rearranging on their women’s 4×100 medley relay after placing third in prelims which gave Clark another swim. They switched Kamryn Cannings who swam a 59.94 fly leg this morning to freestyle and subbed in Clark on butterfly. The 14-year-old phenom blasted a 1:00.70 in finals while Cannings anchored in 55.27, both swimmers posting the fastest splits in the field. The team hit the wall first with a time of 4:12.86.

In the men’s 4×100 medley relay, Simon Fraser Aquatics won after a tight race with Island Swimming. What set them apart most was Jayden Cole‘s leadoff split of 57.21 and Leo Faith‘s anchor split of 51.69, leading them to a win in 3:47.61.

In para-swimming, Angela Marina won the women’s 200 free S2-S5, S14 event in 2:16.79, taking more than a second off her prelims time. Abi Tripp had her second victory of the meet, following her win in the women’s 100 breast SB4-SB9, SB11-SB14 yesterday. On day two she earned 1st place in the women’s 400 free S6-S11, S13 with a time of 5:21.30. Both athletes represented Canada at the Para World Championships in June.

Other Events