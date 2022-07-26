Ingrid Wilm Leads Strong 100 Back Field Through Day 2 Prelims In Montreal

2022 SPEEDO CANADIAN JUNIOR & SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 25 – August 1, 2022

Montreal, Quebec

Olympic Park & Olympic Rowing Basin

LCM (50m)

The second of seven days of action from the Canadian Junior & Senior Championships at the Olympic Park in Montreal featured both established names and rising age group stars working their way through the prelims to set themselves up for a fast showing in tonight’s finals session.

Among the highlights from Day 2 prelims was the women’s 100 backstroke, which features a loaded field headlined by Canadian World Championship team member Ingrid Wilm.

Wilm, who placed fourth in the women’s 50 back at Worlds and won that same event on Monday, posted the top time in the 18 & over 100 back heats in 1:01.03, having set a lifetime best of 59.54 in Budapest when she led off Canada’s preliminary 400 medley relay.

The final will feature three other swimmers with a best time sub-1:00.5, as Danielle Hanus (1:01.55), Regan Rathwell (1:01.67) and Ashley McMillan (1:03.32) qualified second, third and sixth, respectively.

McMillan and Rathwell, teammates wih the Greater Ottawa Kingfish, set respective lifetime bests of 1:00.00 and 1:00.16 back in March, while Hanus owns a PB of 1:00.34 from the 2019 Pan Am Games.

Another name to watch for in this event will be 19-year-old Brooklyn Douthwright, who neared her best time of 1:02.17 in the heats at 1:02.61 to qualify fourth. Douthwright was the runner-up to Hanus last night in the 100 fly, swimming the two fastest times of her career and setting a new New Brunswick Provincial Record to boot.

In the girls’ 13-14 age group, University of Calgary Swim Club’s Sienna Rodgers paced the field in 1:04.59, lowering her previous best time of 1:04.74 set in April.

In the 15-17 category, it was Langley Olympians Swim Club member Katelyn Schroeder leading the way, clocking 1:02.93 after setting a best of 1:02.16 earlier this month. That swim currently ranks her second all-time among 16-year-olds in British Columbia.

Another highlight from the session came in the girls’ 13-14 100 breaststroke, where Manta Swim Club’s Halle West set a new Manitoba Provincial Record in 1:12.46.

West, who qualified first into the final by nearly two and a half seconds, improves on her previous record of 1:12.51 set at the Canadian Trials in April.

GO Kingfish’s Danika Ethier (1:11.82) and London Aquatic Club’s Kathryn Ivanov (1:10.23) advanced first into the 15-17 and 18 & over age group finals, respectively.

Canadian Olympian Kierra Smith, who has been as fast as 1:08.85 this season, moves through in fifth for the 18 & overs in 1:12.41.

OTHER EVENTS