Ingrid Wilm Leads Strong 100 Back Field Through Day 2 Prelims In Montreal

2022 SPEEDO CANADIAN JUNIOR & SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 25 – August 1, 2022
- Montreal, Quebec
- Olympic Park & Olympic Rowing Basin
- LCM (50m)
The second of seven days of action from the Canadian Junior & Senior Championships at the Olympic Park in Montreal featured both established names and rising age group stars working their way through the prelims to set themselves up for a fast showing in tonight’s finals session.
Among the highlights from Day 2 prelims was the women’s 100 backstroke, which features a loaded field headlined by Canadian World Championship team member Ingrid Wilm.
Wilm, who placed fourth in the women’s 50 back at Worlds and won that same event on Monday, posted the top time in the 18 & over 100 back heats in 1:01.03, having set a lifetime best of 59.54 in Budapest when she led off Canada’s preliminary 400 medley relay.
The final will feature three other swimmers with a best time sub-1:00.5, as Danielle Hanus (1:01.55), Regan Rathwell (1:01.67) and Ashley McMillan (1:03.32) qualified second, third and sixth, respectively.
McMillan and Rathwell, teammates wih the Greater Ottawa Kingfish, set respective lifetime bests of 1:00.00 and 1:00.16 back in March, while Hanus owns a PB of 1:00.34 from the 2019 Pan Am Games.
Another name to watch for in this event will be 19-year-old Brooklyn Douthwright, who neared her best time of 1:02.17 in the heats at 1:02.61 to qualify fourth. Douthwright was the runner-up to Hanus last night in the 100 fly, swimming the two fastest times of her career and setting a new New Brunswick Provincial Record to boot.
In the girls’ 13-14 age group, University of Calgary Swim Club’s Sienna Rodgers paced the field in 1:04.59, lowering her previous best time of 1:04.74 set in April.
In the 15-17 category, it was Langley Olympians Swim Club member Katelyn Schroeder leading the way, clocking 1:02.93 after setting a best of 1:02.16 earlier this month. That swim currently ranks her second all-time among 16-year-olds in British Columbia.
Another highlight from the session came in the girls’ 13-14 100 breaststroke, where Manta Swim Club’s Halle West set a new Manitoba Provincial Record in 1:12.46.
West, who qualified first into the final by nearly two and a half seconds, improves on her previous record of 1:12.51 set at the Canadian Trials in April.
GO Kingfish’s Danika Ethier (1:11.82) and London Aquatic Club’s Kathryn Ivanov (1:10.23) advanced first into the 15-17 and 18 & over age group finals, respectively.
Canadian Olympian Kierra Smith, who has been as fast as 1:08.85 this season, moves through in fifth for the 18 & overs in 1:12.41.
OTHER EVENTS
- M 100 BK – Hyack’s Paul Orogo (59.63) qualifies first into the boys’ 14-15 final, while Wellington County Waves’ Tristan Jankovics and UCSC’s Aiden Norman sit in a tie for first among 16-18s in 57.88. 50 back winner Loic Courville Fortin (57.94) ranks third. In the 19 & over category, UBC’s Hugh McNeill (57.68) leads UCSC’s Richie Stokes (57.87) and Thunderbird teammate Blake Tierney (57.90). Tierney owns the fastest best time of the bunch at 54.45, done at the Trials in April where he was the runner-up.
- W 400 FR – Ella Cosgrove (4:23.92) leads the girls’ 13-14 field, while Maxine Clark, fresh off a Canadian NAG last night in the 100 fly, set a new lifetime best of 4:24.23 to advance in second. Edmonton Keyano’s Emma Finlin (4:20.54) and Pointe-Claire’s Megan Willar (4:20.99) lead the 15-17 and 18 & over age groups. 2019 World Championship team member Emma O’Croinin (4:21.12) ranks second in the 18+ category.
- M 200 FR – The fastest 15-year-old in Canadian history, Killarney’s Paul Dardis, leads the 14-15 200 freestyle field in 1:54.32, with his best time standing at 1:52.15 from Trials. Surrey Knights’ Yu Tong Wu is the top qualifier for 16-18s in 1:54.28, owning a PB of 1:51.12, while Pointe-Claire’s Maximilian Hunger dropped six-tenths to lead the 19 & overs in 1:53.20. Sitting in fifth is UBC’s Tierney, who set a best of 1:50.69 earlier this month racing in California.
- W 400 MR – Pointe-Claire qualified first into the final of the women’s 400 medley relay, producing a time of 4:18.92 to lead Nepean’s 4:19.79. The University of Calgary Swim Club, featuring a 59.94 fly leg from Kamryn Cannings, ranks third.
- M 400 MR – The Ramac Aquatic Club boys lead the 400 medley relay prelims in 3:50.48, receiving some of the field’s fastest breaststroke and butterfly legs from Steve Frantskevich (1:03.73) and Dillon Fernando (54.66). Simon Fraser Aquatics (3:51.04) trails in second, while CAMO had a 57.94 lead-off from Courville Fortin to help them rank third (3:52.66).